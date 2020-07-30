Business owners say historical preservation slows down grant process

Often there is some back and forth between them and property owners, she said.

“We are still discussing and working out what will work best to find that middle-of-the-road solution that both preserves the nature of the historic property but gives them what they are looking for,” Dolberg said.

Niedbalski said the business was started in Columbus in 1880, although he has been here since 1976.

“I began working for my father-in-law,” he said. “He worked for his father here so I’m actually the third generation of the family to work at the agency.”

They bought their current building, 2524 13th St., in 2009.

“It was a candy store originally, it’s been a women’s closing store, and then a bookstore, it’s been a travel agency, and then it was a political candidates re-election offices,” he said. “Then it was empty and we bought it in 2009 and my sons and myself and my father we did the remodeling and we moved in in 2010 ... We go back a ways."

He said he is hopeful they will get started on construction pretty soon.