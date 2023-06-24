As you have probably heard by now, Columbus Public Library is currently closed while we move into our brand-new facility. While library users may not come into the building at the moment to check out physical books, there are still a variety of library services and resources available to help tide you over until the library reopens in July.

Even though the library is closed for moving, the summer reading program is still taking place. Participants can sign up at columbusne.beanstack.org, and with programs designed for children, teens, and adults, there truly is something available for everybody. In addition, on Friday afternoons in June and July from 2-4 p.m., adults are welcome to participate in our Bring Your Own Craft club, which is currently taking place in City Council Chambers. Bring along whatever craft or art project you are currently working on and enjoy free snacks while talking to and learning from other crafters and artists.

If it is the books that you miss most about the library this month, Libby is a wonderful resource for accessing library materials from the comfort of your own home. Libby contains thousands of eBooks and audiobooks from every genre that can be read on your phone, tablet, computer, or eReader device using the Libby app. To log in, you just need your library card, then you can get to reading!

In addition to eBooks and audiobooks, library users can also use Libby to access Craftsy. Craftsy is an online resource offered through Libby that contains thousands of instructional videos, articles, project ideas, and tips for everything from painting and drawing, to sewing and quilting, to cooking and baking, and so much more. Craftsy has instructions for creators of all skill levels, making it the perfect place to go, whether you are just starting out on your crafting journey or looking to improve a skill you already have.

Another resource for accessing library materials from home is hoopla. In addition to eBooks and audiobooks, hoopla also offers graphic novels, comic books, TV shows, movies, and music, which can all be downloaded or streamed through your phone, computer, or even your smart TV. As with Libby, the only thing you need to log in with is your library card, then you can explore the wonderful variety of materials available in hoopla.

If it is the newspapers that you have been missing, the library also has an online resource for reading the daily papers. Access World News is an online database that contains articles and newspapers from around the world to around the corner. Using this database, you can access archived copies of The Columbus Telegram and Omaha World-Herald among other local papers, or you can use the search functions to find articles on specific subjects.

All of these resources and more can be viewed by visiting our catalog at www.cplconnect.us and clicking on the Digital Library link. Hopefully some of these resources will be useful to you over the next few weeks, and we look forward to seeing you again in July!