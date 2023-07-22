Todd Backman, crew foreman, is marking 40 years of service with Cornhusker Public Power District. His duties include directing the Columbus crew in building transmission and distribution lines and maintaining and operating substations.

Todd was hired in 1983. He was promoted to journey line technician in 1986, lead line technician in 2000, and crew foreman in 2009.

After graduating from Genoa High School, he attended Northeast Community College Lineman Training and graduated in 1983.

He is married to Lisa and has five children: Kendall, Lucas, Callie, Kaden and Cael, and three granddaughters: Ryloh, Kruz and Indie. Todd's interests include hunting, fishing and golfing.