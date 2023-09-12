Rocket Mobility of Columbus, maker of Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, is one of four Nebraska-made products to have advanced to the semifinals of the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.

Public voting for the top four semifinalists in the bracket-style competition will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at nemanufacturingalliance.com. Each voter is permitted one vote per matchup, per round. The first two rounds of the competition drew about 40,000 votes total.

The following Nebraska manufacturers and their featured products also are semifinalists:

• Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott

• Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder

• Ignis Firefighting System, Drone Amplified, Lincoln

The contest, hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) – together with your local public power utility, celebrates the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraska makers working in manufacturing every day.

The tournament leads Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month this October. The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the top 16 finalists are invited to display their products.