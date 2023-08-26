While weather extremes are not unusual for Nebraska, we have had some exceptional extremes. Extreme drought, decent rainfall in July and August when we typically do not receive much precipitation, and a week of extreme heat. These conditions impact plants.

Last week was unusually hot. Even after temperatures moderate, there are lingering effects of heat stress. A plant does not immediately recover once temperatures cool off. While stressed, plants are more susceptible to diseases and insects and more likely to be damaged by incorrect care practices.

During the hot weather, if the soil was not kept moist plants lost fine root hairs which are responsible for most water and nutrient uptake. If the soil was kept too wet by watering too often or too much, root hairs were also lost due to a lack of soil oxygen. Until a plant regrows these fine root hairs, water and nutrient uptake will be reduced.

Another impact of temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit is the loss of stored food. During high temperatures plants stop photosynthesizing which is their only means of food production. At the same time, the rate of respiration increases. This is the process where plants use stored food for growth functions. When the rate of respiration is higher than the rate of photosynthesis, stored food reserves are reduced.

Under decent growing conditions, healthy plants will readily regrow root hairs and replenish stored food. Until they do this, they are more susceptible to pests and other stress factors. To aid plants, water correctly to keep soil moist, not saturated, to a plant’s rooting depth. Avoid unnecessary fertilization and other stresses such as pruning or transplanting during or soon after stress periods.

Pythium blight is a disease of lawns that occurs during wet weather and in high maintenance lawns that are frequently watered. Due to rainfall in July and early August, as well as too frequent irrigation, we are seeing Pythium blight in some Kentucky bluegrass lawns.

Symptoms are small, roughly circular reddish-brown spots or streaks in the lawn. Infected grass blades may appear water soaked or feel greasy to the touch. This disease is more of an issue for perennial ryegrass which we tend not to have much of. Recent hot weather has also slowed Pythium.

In Kentucky bluegrass, this disease can be managed by avoiding excess nitrogen fertilizer in summer and avoiding frequent irrigation and evening watering. Fungicides should be considered as a last option and are usually not needed on Kentucky bluegrass lawns, especially this late in the season. Fertilization in early September will aid recovery of turfgrass infected with Pythium blight and other foliar diseases such as brown patch.

Heat and drought stress of the last few years have thinned cool season turfgrass lawns and overseeding may be needed to repair bare or thin areas. If your lawn seems to have more weeds, increasing turf density will be the best way to battle weeds this fall and next season.

From now until Sept. 15 is the best time to seed Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue. Late summer is better than spring when there is increased weed competition and hot weather arrives quickly. The sooner tall fescue can be seeded, the better as fescue seedlings are not as hardy as Kentucky bluegrass seedlings. And we never know how soon we’ll have the first hard freeze of fall.

Use certified seed to reduce introducing unwanted weeds. For success, seed to soil contact is a must. Core aerating or plugging the soil prior to seeding is very helpful. At the very least, roughly rake the area to removed dead grass and disturb the soil some. After seeding, maintain a moist soil with light frequent irrigation to encourage seed germination and seedling survival.