Columbus Community Hospital’s diabetes and health education department provides a variety of programs to help support those who have or are at risk of developing diabetes. The department is now bringing its education to Humphrey Medical Clinic.

“We are very excited to bring diabetes education services to the Humphrey area using telehealth,” said Korie Whitmore, director of clinics at the hospital. “This service will allow us to reach more people and provide them with the knowledge, skills and additional support they need to manage their diabetes with confidence.”

Through telehealth technology, diabetes educators can provide information on topics including:

• Continuous glucose monitoring.

• Insulin pump training.

• Weight management.

• Heart-healthy diets.

“The American Diabetes Association nationally recognizes our diabetes self-management education program,” said Amy Soulliere, a diabetes educator at the hospital. “Bringing these services to Humphrey Medical Clinic allows individuals in the rural communities to receive care for their diabetes without needing to travel to Columbus.”

To learn more or to schedule a diabetes education appointment, contact the diabetes education department at 402-562-4462.