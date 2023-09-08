Dr. Patrick Henderson, a doctor at Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic, is helping people who struggle with obstructive sleep apnea find relief through the push of a button.

He uses a small, Food and Drug Administration-approved device called Inspire, which helps people who cannot use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treat their sleep apnea. Henderson places Inspire under the skin. When patients turn it on at night using a handheld remote, it gently moves the tongue forward, allowing the airway to remain open during sleep.

Henderson was the first surgeon to perform Inspire surgeries in Nebraska four years ago; he is still one of only five doctors offering the treatment. He recently completed his 25th Inspire surgery for Columbus Community Hospital, totaling more than 80 completed procedures throughout his career.

“Sleep apnea affects a person’s quality of life and can cause severe health issues,” said Nancy Rinkol, practice manager for Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic. “Many people cannot tolerate the CPAP machine and just quit using it. Inspire gives them another option for relief.”

Henderson said Inspire is a “game-changer” for many patients.

“People who qualify for Inspire and undergo the surgery experience a significant improvement in their quality of life,” he said. “There are substantial health benefits, including a decreased risk of cardiopulmonary events and increased mental alertness with day-to-day activities.”

To be considered for Inspire, a patient must meet four main criteria:

• Be intolerant of a CPAP machine.

• Meet the minimum body mass index (BMI).

• Have undergone a recent sleep study that included obstructive and central events.

• Fall within the apnea hypoxia index (AHI) range determined by Inspire.

Individuals who meet the criteria will then undergo a screening process, which includes an initial consultation and airway exam.

If a person qualifies as a candidate for Inspire, they will work directly with the clinic to schedule the outpatient surgery.

To learn more about Inspire, contact Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic at 402-562-4720 or visit columbusotolaryngology.org.