Faith Brichacek has been named Columbus Community Hospital’s 2023 Caring Kind Award winner.

The Caring Kind Award is an honor from the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) that recognizes health care employees who go above and beyond to show patient compassion. These employees demonstrate dedication to their job responsibilities and service excellence.

Each year, hospitals and health care systems select one person from their organization whom the NHA recognizes at its annual convention. The organization will honor Brichacek during the Caring Kind Awards Luncheon at the 2023 NHA Convention in October.

Brichacek works at CCH’s Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic. Nancy Rinkol, the clinic’s manager, nominated her for the award, saying that Brichacek’s passion and loyalty to patients and co-workers made her an excellent candidate.

In October, Brichacek will celebrate 20 years of caring and compassion as a front-end health care employee, the last five of which have been at Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic.

As the number of providers and surgical procedures at the clinic grew, Brichacek expanded her front-desk receptionist position, handling surgery scheduling as well. She continues to grow her health care knowledge by learning about new procedures, insurance changes and provider preferences.

“Faith’s gift to connect with patients and ease their anxiety for surgery is remarkable,” Rinkol said. “Known for her spectacular memory of patients, Faith uses this skill to greet patients by name and make a personal connection with them.

