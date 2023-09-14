The Polk County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Polk County Health Department in Osceola. An appointment is required.

Infant, kindergarten, seventh grade and college entry vaccines are available for VFC eligible children from birth through 18 years of age. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a record of all previous immunizations is required.

A small administrative fee will be charged, however services will not be denied to those who have a true inability to pay. Call the Polk County Health Department at 402-747-2211 for further details or to schedule an appointment.