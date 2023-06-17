One of the most common questions we get here at the library is “What should I read next?” I will admit that despite the fact that I have many choices readily available on my own “To-Be-Read” shelf, I frequently ask this question myself. I wanted to share with you a few ways that you can find your next great book.

Choose a book by the cover. From an early age children are taught that they should “Never judge a book by its cover!” This common idiom can be applied to everything, from people to problems. Should it be true of choosing a book? I would argue this old adage should be discarded here. First impressions are powerful and the book cover is our first introduction to what’s inside. When I asked other staff members at the library how they choose a title, many said that an eye-catching cover played a role in their decision. If you think about it, a book cover conveys so much information about the text inside. The cover is meant to catch your eye, convey the tone, and holds clues to the plot of the story so don’t be afraid to make a snap decision.

Let the book speak for itself. The book jacket synopsis or just skimming over the first chapter can give you important clues as to the tone and writing style of an author, so it’s a great way to decide whether or not the title is a good fit for you. Inversely, I have even heard there are people out there who read the last few pages of a book to decide if they want to continue reading the story. If you have been reading for any length of time, you probably have one, or even several, favorite authors. Check out the author’s other titles for what is likely to be a good fit.

Select a book at random. This is perhaps the most creative way to choose a new read. In the Teen Zone here at the library, we have a gumball machine that contains book suggestions for teens that can’t decide what to check out. At home, you could create something similar by placing titles you currently own in a jar, cup, or hat ready to be pulled at random. You could close your eyes, spin three times and point to a book on your shelf, or even put slips of paper with book titles on a dart board and take your best shot.

Recommendations are also a wonderful way to choose your next book. Ask friends and family to share their favorites. Bestseller Lists on Goodreads, The New York Times, and websites by popular booksellers can tell you what titles people are picking up. If social media is your thing, many sites like Facebook’s Friends & Fictions group offer book reviews galore. Finally, your friendly neighborhood library staff are always here to share recommendations with you. Happy Reading!