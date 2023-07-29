The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table continues to fascinate people generation after generation. From Thomas Mallery and Le Morte D’Arthur to Disney’s Sword in the Stone to the BBC series Merlin, we have all seen different versions of the legendary king. And we continue to see new retellings appear, especially among the Young Adult collection.

You have versions that take place before Arthur became king, like The Lost Years of Merlin series by T. A. Barron, which explores the childhood and teenage years of the boy who will one day become the powerful wizard, Merlin. This version of Merlin copes with having no memories of his childhood and then losing his vision after being badly burned. When he is forced to leave his home, he discovers he is actually from a magical island off the coast of Gwynedd (which we now know as Wales), a place called Fincara. The series follows his adventures as he discovers who he really is.

“Cursed” by Thomas Wheeler takes a different spin on the story. Illustrated by Frank Miller (famous for Batman comics), and the basis for the Netflix series by the same title, “Cursed” follows the story of Nimue, the future Lady of the Lake. Nimue is a social outcast, tainted by an incident with dark magic in her childhood. When her entire village is slaughtered by an enemy seeking to remove magic from the world, Nimue is charged with returning a magical sword to the legendary Merlin, teaming up with a mercenary named Arthur and magical refugees across all of England.

For a series that takes place during Arthur’s reign, you might consider the “Guinevere Deception” by Kristen White. The first book in the series known as the Camelot Rising Trilogy, this book follows the infamous Guinevere. However, in this version, the girl who appears to marry Arthur is not the real Guinevere. Instead, she is a changeling sent in by Merlin to protect Arthur from an unknown threat, and she must do this without revealing her true identity to Arthur, or the fact that she has magic in a kingdom where it is forbidden.

Then, you have stories that take place after the Golden Age of Camelot. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn takes a look at a story set in modern times. Bree Matthews finds herself coming to terms with the secrets about her mother’s death and the secret society that runs the school she finds herself attending, a group made up of the descendants of the Knights of the Round Table, who are preparing for a coming magical war.

Of course, then there are always those retellings that take you far, far into the future. King Arthur is cursed to reincarnate again and again in the version told by Amy Capetta in the duology “Once and Future”. Ari Helix is the latest in the long line of reincarnations, and she lives on a space station orbiting Earth. It is only after running from the corporation that controls the station that she finds herself back on the planet and pulling an ancient sword from a tree, leading to her meeting up with a de-aged and once again teenaged Merlin, as they fight to free the universe from the control of the Mercer Corporation.

All of these books are available in the Young Adult Collection in the new library building. Even if one of these books is not what you are looking for, you are sure to find something that might interest you!