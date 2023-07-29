Have you checked out the mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors at the new library facility? I am not talking about the physical objects, but rather the internal ideas that can be attached to such objects. If anything has been drilled through my head throughout my continuing education, it is this: Books should be mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors.

You may be wondering what this really means. Engaging books are mirrors. Books as mirrors means the readers can see themselves in the story, whether it be their personality, beliefs, or cultures. Readers will always enjoy a book that is relatable to them. Books as windows means readers get to experience stories that are different from their own. They get a glimpse into someone else’s cultures, lives, and experiences. Books as sliding glass doors means readers get to walk into someone else’s story and begin to grow empathy for someone different than themselves.

Every year, Columbus becomes more diverse. Columbus Public Library does a great job of including titles to match the diversities in Columbus. Not only is it important for adults to relate to the stories they read, but children should too. Our library has a great variety of diverse books. The love of reading is fostered through relatable experiences. A child should be able to read a book and see themselves, friends, or families in these stories.

As a teacher, I am very happy that I can count on our library to find books I can use in my own classroom. It makes me even happier when I hear a student say, “Hey, they’re just like me!”