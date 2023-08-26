Once upon a time, people would gather around a fire and listen to stories.

A people’s entire history and knowledge would be transmitted through storytelling. Occasionally, a traveling storyteller would arrive. The community would hear stories from other towns and tell their own stories to the traveler.

When the radio was invented, people replaced the fire with the radio. Families would gather around the radio to listen to their favorite program. Today, many people listen to stories such as true crime podcasts. There is another form of oral storytelling that is increasingly popular, the audiobook.

Occasionally, an audiobook is even better than the printed book version. This may be a shocking statement coming from a librarian but it is true. You can listen to audiobooks in locations that are not conducive to reading. Audiobooks provide meaning not available in books. Audiobooks allow for families to listen to stories together and can increase the amount of time spent with stories.

You can listen to an audiobook anywhere you listen to music. Have you ever tried to take a bath and read a book? Eventually, that book is going to get wet and be ruined! An audiobook can be playing nearby and never get wet. Also, your hands are free. You can also listen while driving, exercising, cleaning or cooking. Audiobooks make all of these activities more fun. Time will just fly by.

My favorite time to listen to an audiobook story is while falling to sleep. I can set the bookmark so I know where I left off listening and set the timer to end when I know I will have fallen to sleep.

Audiobooks provide meaning to stories that are sometimes not available in books. When the author reads the book, their voice and emotions may give clues as to the meaning of the words. Understanding pronunciations of new words or unusual places and names can be impossible when reading. Fantasy or science fiction books often have unusual words and are especially good candidates for audiobooks.

Reading to children is vital for bonding with your child and to increasing their vocabulary in preparation for school. There is no better way of achieving these benefits than reading to your child. However, audiobooks can increase the amount of time you can expose your children to stories and new vocabulary words. You can listen while on the way to a sporting event or while giving your child a bath. Also, some of us are just not good at reading out loud. Listening to an audiobook will teach both you and your child how to read out loud. The narrators in audiobooks are amazing at reading out loud!

The Columbus Public Library has two free audiobook services available, Libby and Hoopla, as well as CDs. With Libby and Hoopla, you don’t even have to come to the library. Just download the app, enter your library card number and start enjoying hours of wonderful storytelling!

If you need help, stop by the library at 2500 14th St. or call 402-564-7116.