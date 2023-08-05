The Columbus Public Library’s ninth annual Author Fair is quickly approaching. This year, the author fair will be taking place on Sept. 2, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The author fair is a great opportunity to meet and connect with authors from around Nebraska, as well as find your next great read! This year, more than 20 authors are expected to attend, representing a variety of genres from adult fiction, to children’s picture books, to mystery, to romance, and even non-fiction. With variety like that, you are bound to find something that interests you.

This year, Tammy Marshall will kick off the event with a keynote speech. Tammy Marshall is a Nebraska author and self-syndicated columnist (perhaps you have read "Novel Thoughts" in the Columbus Telegram). She is the mother of two grown children: a son who is a teacher and coach in Nebraska, and a daughter who is a paleontologist in South Dakota. She also hosted seven exchange students, loves to travel and swim with whale sharks, rides a Harley and is an American Legion Rider. She paints watercolors and bookmarks, reads and writes every day, does stand-up comedy, and is a dog enthusiast. Tammy will talk about her writing journey and the special people in her life who continue to drive her to succeed even though they have passed on. She left a 30-year teaching career to go after her dream because she believes it's never too late to pursue your passion -- until it's actually too late.

Following Tammy, authors will read selections from their works, and attendees will be free to browse through the different author booths. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Be sure to watch our Facebook page at facebook.com/columbuspubliclibrary. There, we will be posting author photos and biographies, as well as any additional information about the event.

The Author Fair is not the only event going on at the library in the near future. On the first Friday of each month, the library is hosting a Bring Your Own Craft program from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring in your current craft or art project and work on it while talking to other artists and crafters, and you may walk away with some new ideas.

The Adult Book Club also takes place on the last Thursday of each month. This month, the book club will be on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s pick is “The Secret Keeper” by Kate Morton. The book’s synopsis reads, “During a picnic at her family’s farm in the English countryside, 16-year-old Laurel Nicolson witnesses a shocking crime, a crime that challenges everything she knows about her adored mother, Dorothy. Now, 50 years later, Laurel and her sisters are meeting at the farm to celebrate Dorothy’s 90th birthday. Realizing that this is her last chance to discover the truth about that long-ago day, Laurel searches for answers that can only be found in Dorothy’s past. Clue by clue, she traces a secret history of three strangers from vastly different worlds thrown together in war-torn London—Dorothy, Vivien, and Jimmy—whose lives are forever after entwined.” If this title sounds interesting to you, stop by or give us a call to reserve your copy.

To see a full schedule of library events, visit our library calendar at columbuspl.librarycalendar.com, give us a call at 402-564-7116, or stop by our new location at 2500 14th St. Suite #2.