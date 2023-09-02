I have always enjoyed reading. In high school, I learned that literature was more than just “The Hardy Boys.” I had an English teacher that enjoyed teaching literature much more than grammar. We spent most of the year reading the classics, but we were also allowed to read some of the popular fiction at that time.

In college literature classes, we were required to discuss the stories we were reading. It was eye opening that someone could read the same story and come up with a much different interpretation of the material. I really enjoyed the lively discussions we had in class.

At Columbus Public Library, we offer the same experience through our book discussion groups. You will have the opportunity to read a book and then discuss the work with other members. I am sure that you will find that this will give you new insight into the work you are reading.

The group just finished reading “The Secret Keeper” by Kate Morton. The book chosen for September is “Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows” by Balli Kaur Jaswal. The discussion group is free and registration is not required. If you are interested, call the library at 402-564-7116 or stop by the library for more details. We are always looking for new members.

I am sure that your experience with our book discussion groups will give you an opportunity to read with a purpose.