If your child has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you want to do everything you can to help them stay focused and calm, get things done, and feel successful and happy. Medicine could be an option for children 6 and older, but you may want to try other strategies first — especially with younger children.

These seven strategies can manage ADHD symptoms and help children feel successful at home and school.

Serve up healthy foods. Healthy meals and snacks — with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein — can help reduce ADHD symptoms. Limiting or avoiding food dyes, preservatives and excess sugar can also support brain health. Plus, a balanced diet is good for the whole family.

Stick to a schedule. Try to follow the same daily routine, including times for waking up, going to bed, doing homework and playing. Visual schedules are great for kids with ADHD, so post the schedule on the refrigerator or a bulletin board so your child can see it and know what to expect. Teach them to track their progress through the schedule and reinforce their efforts.

Make sure your child gets plenty of sleep. School-age kids need 9 to 12 hours of sleep each night. Screen time can get in the way of good sleep, so shut down screens about an hour before bedtime and charge devices in the parents' room at night. Ensure your child's bedroom is cozy, quiet, dark and calming at bedtime. Some kids sleep better with white noise or a fan running.

Encourage your child to burn off steam. Whether it’s playing outside or joining a team sport, physical activity can make it easier for your child to manage ADHD symptoms positively. Exercise is also a good way to reduce screen time on TVs, phones, video games and other electronics. Excess screen time can make attention and focus harder for kids with ADHD, and make it harder for them to manage their emotional responses.

Get organized. To minimize frustration, reduce clutter and ensure items have designated places, such as labeled bins for toys and easy-to-reach hooks for school backpacks and coats. Use organizers for school materials, but remember, simpler is better. Your child won't use an organization system if it is too complicated. Work with their teacher to establish easy systems that will help your child write down assignments and bring home books and other necessary items.

Help your child manage complex tasks. Teach them to break down complicated tasks into simpler steps, like cleaning their room or doing homework. For example, have them pick up clothes from the floor first, and when they have completed that task, prompt them to pick up blocks next. You can also introduce checklists and gently coach them as they learn to build their lists.

Set clear and consistent rules. Stay consistent with your expectations, and follow through on rewards and consequences. Praise or reward your child for following household rules and directions. Be specific with your praise so they know exactly what they did right. Positive feedback encourages children to try a good choice again and builds their confidence to practice new skills and strategies.

Dr. Tara Sjuts, PhD, LP, is a psychologist with the Columbus Psychiatry Clinic.