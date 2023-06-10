Calling all teens! As school wraps up for the year, we begin to prepare for our annual Summer Reading Program. However, there is more to Summer Reading than just reading books. We have three activities that will be running the entire length of the Summer Reading Program, for those entering grades 7 through 12.

We start off with two chances for teens to show off their imagination. The Columbus Public Library will be having a Creativity Contest for the teens. They can submit either a piece of artwork or a short story to be viewed by a panel of judges. The pieces must feature a mythical creature. This can be an existing magical creature or one created entirely by the teens. Artwork must be 2D on canvas or paper or in digital format. Short stories must be between 1 and 10 pages. More information will be available on the entry forms available at Columbus Public Library, starting on May 1. Entries can be dropped off at the Columbus Public Library during open hours, starting on June 5 and ending on July 28, or they can be emailed to Jessica Wilkinson, Young Adult Services Librarian at jessica.wilkinson@columbusne.us. The winners to the contest will be announced in August.

Also running all summer long are two chances to solve a murder mystery. The first is an online Solve the Mystery Tournament. Summer vacation has begun, and a group of teens find themselves trapped in an abandoned manor house. No cell signals. No wi-fi. No connection to the outside world. No way out. Not to mention someone is slowly killing off members of the group. Throughout the eight weeks of the Summer Reading program, new victims and new clues will be discovered. Similar to a murder mystery dinner theater, the teens will be presented with a cast of potential suspects and then exam the presented clues to vote for the person they think is the most likely killer. The story and tournament will kick off on May 26th, and the culprit will be announced on July 28.

The third summer long program is our Card Digital Escape Room. King Xavier has been killed, and the Court Mage is trying to find the culprit. She had it narrowed down to a small group of suspects, weapons, motives and locations. However, in the middle of trying to find the answer, her cards scattered, and she cannot find them. It is up to the teens to search the High Mage’s tower for the missing cards and figure out who killed the king, with what weapon, in which room and the motive behind the murder, before they can escape the room.

Links for the Solve the Mystery Tournament and the Card Digital Escape Room will be available through the Columbus Public Library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as soon as the programs begin. For more information on any of these programs or the Teen Summer Reading program, contact Jessica Wilkinson, Young Adult Services librarian.