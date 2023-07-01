For me, summer is the best time to pick up a good book! Between traveling, hanging out by the pool, or hanging around the campfire, having an interesting read will definitely make your trip more memorable. The two books that I am going to talk about are the perfect travel companions!

“The Edge of Summer,” by Erica George, is a book filled with love and loss. Saving the whales has been Coriander Cabot and her best friend Ella’s dream since elementary school. But when tragedy strikes, Cor is left to complete the list of things they wanted to accomplish before college alone, including a marine biology internship on Cape Cod.

Cor's summer of healing and new beginnings turns complicated when she meets Mannix, a local lifeguard who completely takes her breath away. But she knows whatever she has with Mannix might not last, and that her focus should be on rescuing the humpback whales from entanglement. As the tide changes, Cor finds herself distracted and struggling with her priorities. Can she follow her heart and keep her promise to the whales and her best friend?

If summer love is not for you, maybe a scary story to tell in the dark is something you would be interested in. “Sawkill Girls,” by Claire Legrand, is the perfect scary story to tell around the campfire…that is if you’re brave enough!

Who are the Sawkill Girls?

Marion: the new girl. Awkward and plain, steady and dependable. Weighed down by tragedy and hungry for love she’s sure she’ll never find.

Zoey: the pariah. Luckless and lonely, hurting but hiding it. Aching with grief and dreaming of vanished girls. Maybe she’s broken—or maybe everyone else is.

Val: the queen bee. Gorgeous and privileged, ruthless and regal. Words like silk and eyes like knives, a heart made of secrets and a mouth full of lies.

Their stories come together on the island of Sawkill Rock, where gleaming horses graze in rolling pastures and cold waves crash against black cliffs. Where kids whisper the legend of an insidious monster at parties and around campfires. Where girls have been disappearing for decades, stolen away by a ravenous evil no one has dared to fight… until now.

If you need help finding the perfect summer read, please come into the library and ask our wonderful staff for some recommendations. If you have any questions about Teen Summer Reading reach out to me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. Enjoy the rest of your summer!