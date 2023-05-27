Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Buettner and Stover, P.C. L.L.O. is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Matas to their firm. With a career spanning over a decade Matas has been the Platte County Public Defender for the last 14 years, where he has defended clients in all manner of cases from simple misdemeanors to complex felonies. Matas also has experience in the civil sector handling domestic matters and civil contempt proceedings. In addition to continuing to represent citizens in the criminal court, Matas is looking forward to expanding his service to the community in the areas of family law, estate planning, and civil litigation.
Doug Stratton, the firm’s senior partner, said of Matas, “We are thrilled to have Tim join our firm and bring with him his vast experience in criminal defense, along with a level of compassion every client will come to appreciate.”
Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Buettner & Stover have offices in Norfolk and Columbus. Matas will work primarily from their Columbus office, but his practice will be statewide.
People are also reading…
They can be reached in the Columbus office at 1353-33rd Avenue, Suite 1, 402-563-1522 or in the Norfolk Office at 200 W. Benjamin Avenue, P.O. Box 888, Norfolk, 402-371-3100.