Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Buettner and Stover, P.C. L.L.O. is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Matas to their firm. With a career spanning over a decade Matas has been the Platte County Public Defender for the last 14 years, where he has defended clients in all manner of cases from simple misdemeanors to complex felonies. Matas also has experience in the civil sector handling domestic matters and civil contempt proceedings. In addition to continuing to represent citizens in the criminal court, Matas is looking forward to expanding his service to the community in the areas of family law, estate planning, and civil litigation.