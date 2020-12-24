Businesses change New Year's Eve plans

Next week, the Ramada will repeat its dueling pianos show from the previous year.

At the event there will be appetizers and dinner, which will be a prime rib buffet, she noted.

“The dueling pianos will go from 8:30 (p.m.) to midnight and then we do offer champagne at midnight,” Heesacker said. “You have two piano players that come in, and they kind of just tell jokes back and forth and they both play.”

It’s like a comedy show and a piano show combined, she added, and the piano players can play all different styles of music.

The Ramada was a little concerned about not being able to have the event this year, Heesacker said.

“But we’ve been watching all the guidelines very closely, the CDC and the DHMs, and we are still able to have it,” Heesacker said. “I think that people are really afraid of how COVID is just so strong in the Midwest right now and a lot of people are getting sick … we are following all the guidelines.”

For the event, attendees will have to wear a mask while up and moving around but not at their tables.

There will also be a handwashing station.

Overall, Heesacker said she is looking forward to 2021.