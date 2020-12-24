Businesses change New Year's Eve plans

This year has changed a lot of Rob and Tracy Gasper's plans, especially with their Columbus business, The Friedhof Building.
Now, 2020 has changed their New Year's Eve plans as well. Dec. 31 is next Thursday.
“We were going to have a masquerade ball. I think that would be such a fun event for the venue, but we are going to wait and do that next year,” Rob Gasper said. “Our theme this year, we scaled back and we’re going to offer a real nice New York steak and shrimp scampi dinner.”
The goal is to have more of an “early evening” at The Friedhof, 1270 27th Ave., and not so much a party at midnight, he added, because of the conditions of 2020. But, attendees are welcome to stick around until midnight if they want to.
“It really wasn’t the right time to have a full-fledged midnight party,” Gasper said, noting that while it's definitely disappointing, there will be better years. “I think it’s just the right thing to do this year.”
Still, they are looking forward to holding a future masquerade ball.
“It’s been a rough year for all entertainment and restaurants and venues,” Gasper said. “So we just look to hopefully have a nice New Year's Eve and go into 2021 and have a much better year.”
The Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, has also had a rough year, said Ramada General Manager Aimee Heesacker.
Next week, the Ramada will repeat its dueling pianos show from the previous year.
At the event there will be appetizers and dinner, which will be a prime rib buffet, she noted.
“The dueling pianos will go from 8:30 (p.m.) to midnight and then we do offer champagne at midnight,” Heesacker said. “You have two piano players that come in, and they kind of just tell jokes back and forth and they both play.”
It’s like a comedy show and a piano show combined, she added, and the piano players can play all different styles of music.
The Ramada was a little concerned about not being able to have the event this year, Heesacker said.
“But we’ve been watching all the guidelines very closely, the CDC and the DHMs, and we are still able to have it,” Heesacker said. “I think that people are really afraid of how COVID is just so strong in the Midwest right now and a lot of people are getting sick … we are following all the guidelines.”
For the event, attendees will have to wear a mask while up and moving around but not at their tables.
There will also be a handwashing station.
Overall, Heesacker said she is looking forward to 2021.
“Hopefully, with the vaccine, things will start getting back to normal and everybody can get out and about a little bit without the fear of COVID,” Heesacker said.
Gasper expressed similar views.
“Hopefully, the vaccine will have the effect that everybody wants it to and then just getting back into a normal routine for 2021,” he said. “We have quite a few weddings scheduled again this year, and, hopefully, we’ll be able to not be inhibited like we were in 2020.”
