Butler County Board seeks highway superintendent

When someone passes away, those who inherit the estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund at the county level.

District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda pointed out that the inheritance tax money helps keep the county afloat, especially in hard times.

"It sounds like a very important thing to keep in place," Svoboda said.

Without the inheritance tax money, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer noted, the county's budget would blow up every year.

District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach told The Banner-Press that residents in the county live there and make their money there and that when they pass away, the inheritance tax helps put their money back into the community.

Several of the Supervisors have already reached out individually, but at the meeting, the Board decided to send a formal letter to District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman expressing opposition to LB310. Bostelman represents Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties.