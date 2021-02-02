Butler County Board seeks highway superintendent

Butler County is seeking a new highway superintendent.
The Butler County Board of Supervisors did not reappoint the previous highway superintendent, Jim McDonald, at the beginning of 2021.
The Board did not have a comment on the lack of McDonald's reappointment.
But, according to the minutes from the Jan. 7 Board meeting where McDonald was terminated, District 1 Supervisor David Mach thanked McDonald for saving money on the Ulysses bridge, helping negotiate the building price for the Highway 92 building, completing the Linwood Bridge project, completing the B Rd Bridge replacement and then getting Summit Township to pay for it, and completing the one-year road plan in 2020.
While the County searches for a replacement, Interim Department Head for the Roads Department Randy Isham and Assistant Highway Superintendent Jim Novacek have taken over the day-to-day duties of the highway superintendent.
Members of the Butler County Board of Supervisors told The Banner-Press that the main obstacle in filling the position is not a lack of experience or commitment among the current department employees, but the specific certification requirements that must be met for the job.
At the Board's meeting on Jan. 19, Human Resources Director Heidi Loges said the County has already received several applications for the position. The Board will keep the application open for a few more weeks to give prospects enough time to apply.
In other business, the Board approved a pay increase for a fulltime Butler County 4-H educator position. The educator position was vacated late in 2020 by Katie Pleskac.
Previously, the County covered 40%, or $38,5000, of Pleskac's salary. The rest was covered by the University of Nebraska - Lincoln (UNL). The new, full-time Butler County 4-H assistant position would have a starting salary of $35,000, plus benefits.
Butler County Extension Educator Kurt Mantonya and Butler County Extension Board Member Amy Slama presented Supervisors with two possible routes in finding a replacement.
The first would be fill the position through UNL and is expected to cost the board an additional $15,224 annually going forward.
The other option would employ the educator through Butler County and would cost the County an additional $12,040 annually.
Supervisors proceeded with the Extension Board's recommendation as presented by Mantonya and Slama, which was to pursue the first option and employ the educator through UNL.
That option has the advantage of drawing from a wider pool of applicants by hiring through UNL's human resources. The UNL position also offers free annual credit hours through the University, which can be used by either the educator or one of their dependents.
"As somebody that has a daughter in college right now, that's real money. That's a free two years over the course of a four-year degree and it's helping me a lot," Mantonya said.
The Board unanimously approved the UNL option, viewing the increased cost as a worthwhile investment in the county's future.
Finally, the Board discussed a legislative bill that District 2 Sen. Rob Clements introduced in the Nebraska legislature on Jan. 14. LB310 would reduce inheritance tax over the next several years.
Nebraska is one of six states that still has an inheritance tax, including Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
When someone passes away, those who inherit the estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund at the county level.
District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda pointed out that the inheritance tax money helps keep the county afloat, especially in hard times.
"It sounds like a very important thing to keep in place," Svoboda said.
Without the inheritance tax money, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer noted, the county's budget would blow up every year.
District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach told The Banner-Press that residents in the county live there and make their money there and that when they pass away, the inheritance tax helps put their money back into the community.
Several of the Supervisors have already reached out individually, but at the meeting, the Board decided to send a formal letter to District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman expressing opposition to LB310. Bostelman represents Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties.
"If they want to try and reduce property tax, it's got to come from somewhere. They can't cut everything," Board Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager said at the meeting.