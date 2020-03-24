Butler County man killed in rollover accident

A Butler County man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning, Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the accident about 12:02 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 66 and Q Road, west of Dwight. The vehicle was determined to be driven by David Krafka, 51, of rural Butler County, Dion noted. The sheriff said the vehicle was traveling westbound alone when it left the roadway and rolled. Krafka was ejected from the vehicle, he said.

Butler County deputies, along with Dwight Fire & Rescue, arrived on scene. Krafka was transported by EMS to the Butler County Health Care Center and died a short time later from his injuries, Dion said.

"The Butler County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into the accident," Dion said, in a provided statement. "Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. Seat belts were not in use."

