It is the peak of the summer where insect activity provides delight across the land, however, several species bug us. Other species provide a snapshot of color that brightens our day. Insects provide an incredible service through pollination of many commercially valuable and yes lesser important plants as well. The value of pollination of plants by insects is nearly incalculable.

Honeybees are major pollinators, and their efforts result in the majority of all pollination in the United States. According to numerous sources pollination by Honeybees in the U.S. favorably affects some billions of dollars in crops per year, including fruits, vegetables, and many nuts. Butterflies give us a glimpse of heaven and harmony scouring nectar from unique plants across our landscape.

I remember growing up in north Columbus before Lost Creek was channelized, and we would collect butterflies in many of the hay and alfalfa fields in the vicinity of North Park School and the creek. Dick Gersib, who lived down the street, was older than I, but knew how to collect butterflies and get a closer look for proper identification, would politely let me come along.

Dick who later became a wetlands manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and I would collect monarchs, viceroys, red-spotted purples, alfalfa butterflies and cabbage butterflies. All of these species were in plentiful supply, including several eastern tailed blues, along with several fritillaries and skippers. If you start collecting insects at an early age, a natural resource career may be ahead of you (lol).

In the early 1970’s it seemed as pivot irrigation, aerial applicator use and human expansion occurred, there were less and less of the floodplain wet meadow habitats and areas where certain plant species that harbored butterflies or lepidopterans, began to decline.

Once in the millions, now drastically reduced to thousands, the monarch butterfly is an endangered species, which is so hard for me to believe, as it was placed on the endangered species list under the Endangered Species Act. In our travels, we do keep track of them now, and still record very few. Their low numbers may be a result of reduced colonies of common milkweed, Asclepias syrica, on which they lay their eggs.

Some butterflies exhibit a condition call diapause, Diapause may be the most important adaptation leading to species distribution in northern climates and high mountains, in the world's deserts and tropical dry season habitats. This physiological state of arrested development is regulated by hormones and impacts the life-cycle. This allows the species to survive during unfavorable times (cold, dry season, etc.) as necessary when resources are not available.

Insects, like many other things in the natural world are very misunderstood creatures and only through enhanced our awareness can we truly understand why God made bugs. We are a vain species to think that every single species and event will go our way on this planet and its presence or use totally known to us. For all we know, the cure for cancer, diabetes, and many other maladies in life may be found in a chemical compound in an insect or plant we are not even aware of yet.

The real “bugs” in our society, I suggest, are not even insects. I think you know what I am talking about.