Butterfly release planned for late June

A yearly fundraiser will take flight once again at Columbus Community Hospital with the seventh annual butterfly release.

The event will see hundreds of painted lady butterflies take to the air. It takes place from 10 a.m.-noon June 26 on the southwest lawn of the hospital. The public can buy butterflies for $15 each by visiting https://cchbutterflies.square.site/.

“You can purchase butterflies in honor of, in memory of or to celebrate a special person or event,” said Angie Ramaekers, director of volunteer and guest services at CCH, in a statement.

Organizers will display the names of honored individuals on a banner during the event.

The butterfly release wasn’t able to take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital decided to hold it on the lawn to allow for adequate social distancing space.

“We are excited to have the event again,” Ramaekers said. “People really missed it.”

Butterflies for the release come from a farm in Florida. When they are ready to ship, caretakers feed and cool the butterflies and package them in origami envelopes. After an overnight shipment, the butterflies begin to warm and awaken, and are ready to fly.