Butterfly release planned for late June

A yearly fundraiser will take flight once again at Columbus Community Hospital with the seventh annual butterfly release.
The event will see hundreds of painted lady butterflies take to the air. It takes place from 10 a.m.-noon June 26 on the southwest lawn of the hospital. The public can buy butterflies for $15 each by visiting https://cchbutterflies.square.site/.
“You can purchase butterflies in honor of, in memory of or to celebrate a special person or event,” said Angie Ramaekers, director of volunteer and guest services at CCH, in a statement.
Organizers will display the names of honored individuals on a banner during the event.
The butterfly release wasn’t able to take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital decided to hold it on the lawn to allow for adequate social distancing space.
“We are excited to have the event again,” Ramaekers said. “People really missed it.”
Butterflies for the release come from a farm in Florida. When they are ready to ship, caretakers feed and cool the butterflies and package them in origami envelopes. After an overnight shipment, the butterflies begin to warm and awaken, and are ready to fly.
Hospital staff distribute butterflies to their sponsors on the day of the release. When individuals receive their butterflies, they can let them go anytime during the two-hour event. Flower gardens and sugar water will be available on the hospital grounds for the butterflies to receive nourishment.
Ramaekers has ordered 500 butterflies for the release. Participants who want to buy insects on the day of the event can purchase them for $20 each.
In addition to the release, there also is a raffle for a butterfly quilt created by a hospital volunteer. Raffle tickets are available online for $1 each or $5 for six.
Proceeds from the butterfly and raffle ticket sales will benefit the new senior behavioral health unit at CCH. The unit is an inpatient program for older adults with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. A portion of the hospital’s second floor is under renovation to house the 10-bed unit.
For more information about the butterfly release, contact Ramaekers at 402-562-3365 or adramaekers@columbushosp.org.