Buzzing with excitement: North Park third graders' PSA entry wins statewide contest

The three North Park students created a PSA revolving around bees as in “Bee Digi Smart Citizens.” Garcia, Hill and Wagner filmed a video recently that included four photoshopped images of the winged insects saying the aforementioned words, as well as “Bee Long,” “Bee Safe” and “Bee Kind.”

The third graders then went into detail about what each one meant.

The first words, “Bee Long," intended everyone needs to be online as the internet allows kids to be connected and informed on current events. The second, “Bee Safe,” was for anyone online to not give out personal information like passwords, addresses and phone numbers nor meet strangers on the internet in person. The last one, “Bee Kind,” conveyed for people to be nice while on the internet and not post mean messages.

Dodson said the bee images, including those phrases, were used in a previous project she did in her classroom. A few months ago, she found them tucked away in a filing cabinet and almost threw them out but ultimately decided to keep the pictures of bees for another potential project.