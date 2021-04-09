Buzzing with excitement: North Park third graders' PSA entry wins statewide contest

North Park Elementary School third-grade students Hensley Wagner, Miles Hill and Oscar Garces Garcia were confident they could win for their public service announcement about internet safety
But even the trio admitted they were surprised by the final results.
The three elementary school students, along with their teacher Jane Dodson, learned recently they took first place in the Nebraska Educational Service Units’ Digital Citizenship Symposium contest for their PSA entry in the grades third-fifth category.
“I didn’t think we would win,” Hill said.
Wagner and Garcia agreed.
“We didn’t really hear (from the judges) for a while,” Wagner said. “We really didn’t know.”
But the three students said they knew they won when Dodson eagerly came to class one day.
“She just looked excited,” Garcia said.
What followed were some high-fives shared between the kids.
The three students and Dodson were part of this year’s symposium which consisted of a statewide digital citizenship message contest. Students could submit either a digital citizenship poster or PSA relating to cyberbullying and the consequences of negative behavior. Students in grades K-12 put their entries online where their projects were judged in four different grade group categories.
The three North Park students created a PSA revolving around bees as in “Bee Digi Smart Citizens.” Garcia, Hill and Wagner filmed a video recently that included four photoshopped images of the winged insects saying the aforementioned words, as well as “Bee Long,” “Bee Safe” and “Bee Kind.”
The third graders then went into detail about what each one meant.
The first words, “Bee Long," intended everyone needs to be online as the internet allows kids to be connected and informed on current events. The second, “Bee Safe,” was for anyone online to not give out personal information like passwords, addresses and phone numbers nor meet strangers on the internet in person. The last one, “Bee Kind,” conveyed for people to be nice while on the internet and not post mean messages.
Dodson said the bee images, including those phrases, were used in a previous project she did in her classroom. A few months ago, she found them tucked away in a filing cabinet and almost threw them out but ultimately decided to keep the pictures of bees for another potential project.
Dodson said she wrote “a skeleton script” for the PSA, but it was a collaborative effort with the kids as they improvised some of their lines. It was a quick turnaround as the students received the script and then shot the video all within an hour.
“They just took it and ran,” she said. “They had so much fun with it. They, of course, knew what they were saying and it all came together.”
Dodson said she’s thrilled her students won this award.
“They were phenomenal. … I was so proud of them,” she said.
Although this award is noteworthy for the students, their message of being a digital smart citizen is important for everyone, especially for young kids, Dodson said.
“We tell them how awesome the internet is but also to be aware of the dangers,” Dodson said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.