C4K ensuring child care providers have supplies

“They’re having a hard time finding hand sanitizer and enough soap and, at times, toilet paper – those things that kind of go in waves. And when you’re dealing with kids, you have to have enough of that stuff,” Anderson said.

Columbus in-home early child care providers – specifically those with Nebraska Family Child Care Home I and Home II licenses – will pick up donated supplies at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening. Child care centers with Nebraska Child Care Center licenses will receive their supplies in a delivery Thursday afternoon.

The supplies gathered and donated by C4K’s community partners are part of an ongoing plan to show support and appreciation for licensed early childhood care providers. C4K and its partners are dedicated to developing and supporting programs that meet the community’s needs for early childhood care.

Those partners include the United Way, Community and Family Partnership, Columbus Public Schools and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. C4K’s partners have been especially instrumental in gathering sanitary supplies for licensed early child care providers in Columbus – specifically those caring for children ages 5 and below.