Cabán leaving chamber, joining the Center for Rural Affairs

Jessica Cabán joined the Columbus A Chamber of Commerce as the events and administrative coordinator in early 2020, in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as Columbus adjusts to being out of the pandemic, she is moving on to bigger things.

The chamber held a farewell open house June 27 to wish Cabán well in her new position and give the public a chance to send her off.

Cabán said her new position as community organizer for the Center for Rural Affairs will be similar to her position with the chamber, but on a larger scale.

"It will involve more traveling, being out there and being with people, participating in events, putting events together and setting up workshops," Cabán said.

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said the chamber is sad to see Cabán go, but they are excited to see her move to a new position.

"Everyone is happy for her, she's moving on to bigger better things, more challenges and personal professional growth. We are excited to see her continue to grow," Brunswick said.

Cabán said the new position offers her more flexibility in her work and a wider range of communities to work with.

"I will have business hours but I won't have to be at an office at a certain time. I want that flexibility to move around and have meetings, be part of discussions," Cabán said.

At the chamber, Cabán frequently occupied the front desk and fielded calls and questions, something she is grateful to have done for the skills it helped her hone.

"It's another big role to be out there, people are coming in and out, calling with all sorts of questions. I've answered so many weird questions, but it helped me to learn, it's been a great stepping stone," Cabán said.

Cabán noted that she came in with some experience helping people and her role with the chamber strengthened that.

"I have a gift with connecting, making people feel seen, heard and appreciated," Cabán said. "I like to share that and I like to inspire others to be the same way."

Brunswick said that the chamber is still looking for someone to fill the position, which has been amended to more of an administrative assistant role.

"We're looking to restructure that a bit with some of the growth in other positions," Brunswick said. "The job will really be to help be the main contact with members who come in or call in, to learn the chamber and its events and programs."

Brunswick added that, for those the chamber serves, nothing will effectively change, but the voice on the phone may sound different.

"We're really hoping this will take us to a greater level of connecting with members and streamline things," Brunswick said. "We've been very blessed with Jess and hope to find that same skillset of doing so much for us and our members."

Cabán said that for the next person in the role, her advice is simply to work hard and be personable and open.

"Be open-minded to learn. We get a lot of questions that we don't have answers for but you have to go the extra mile," Cabán said. "A smile goes a long way, don't be afraid to ask questions and be personable."

