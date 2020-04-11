CALL OF DUTY: Frewing takes pride in being on front line of pandemic

Although free time is seldom as of late, she enjoys hiking and taking trips to see relatives in Texas and Colorado. She and her family also enjoy attending Nebraska volleyball and baseball games when possible.

Of course more recently she’s been working around the clock for the betterment of the community, relying on her family to hold down the fort while she’s away.

Frewing took over as CCH’s director of occupational health services back in 2013 and has strived to make the most of it. As part of the Incident Command team, Frewing is involved in regular meetings regarding how CCH is preparing and responding to COVID-19 concerns. She’s also one of the nurses who handles CCH’s internal COVID-19 hotline to answer questions and help physicians and staff.

She and others on staff are screening patients and going off-site to screen employees of various businesses, including Vishay, Cargill of Columbus and Schuyler, BD Construction and JE Dunn Construction (the latter is the contractor on CCH’s renovation and expansion project currently underway). That’s all on top of having employer forums to educate employers and keep them informed on the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.