CALL OF DUTY: Frewing takes pride in being on front line of pandemic

Editor’s note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Telegram over the next several weeks will spotlight the members of Columbus Community Hospital’s Incident Command Team that is on the front line working to help the community during this crisis.
Danielle Frewing’s day for about the last month has started with putting on gloves, a face mask, and in some cases, even a face shield before seeing patients.
Columbus Community Hospital’s longtime director of occupational health services admits things have changed lately at the facility, 3005 19th St. Suite 300, and even at CCH’s main campus on the north side of town since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nebraska. She has seen a lot in her medical career, but nothing like this in her lifetime.
“Before we would just wear gloves, but that has changed with COVID-19. Now, we have gloves and a mask, face shields. It’s just created a greater awareness for the things you take for granted in a day-to-day setting,” Frewing said. “It’s the new normal for us, but in the back of our minds, we know it’s important we implement the plans we have and return home to our families in the same condition we arrived in at work.”
Frewing is also one of the leaders of the hospital’s Incident Command team, serving as its resource officer. In that position, she works with local businesses and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to provide medical clearance and respirator fit testing for full-face, half-mask respirators and also N95 respirators. She helps do the same for emergency physicians and hospitalists, as well as respiratory and nursing staffs.
“I never anticipated anything like this would happen, but I personally feel it’s been a tremendous learning opportunity as unfortunate as it is,” she said.
By all accounts, Frewing is not only a registered nurse and highly educated medical professional. She’s a great leader while simultaneously being a team player who takes pride in challenging herself to be better than the day before.
“Anytime Danielle walks in a room, she’s always happy and smiling, she’s an exceptional professional. In a time when anxiety is high and uncertainty abounds such as the current pandemic, Danielle has immersed her energies to focus on our patients, visitors and employees, local business and industry, the Columbus community and the overall mission of Columbus Community Hospital. She is always helping people; empathetic with a calm and caring attitude, that’s her call to duty,” said Amy Blaser, CCH vice president of physician relations/business development.
“Danielle is one of a deep, talented field of Columbus Community Hospital team members always doing her part – away from the limelight – to support frontline efforts. Danielle is an unsung hero, grateful to do what she can to help maintain a level of care that’s vital. She truly exemplifies what is mean to serve with a faith-filled heart with a lifelong passion for learning.”
FINDING HER PASSION
Frewing was born and raised in Columbus. Growing up, she was very close with her grandmother. It was actually her grandmother’s misfortune that inspired Frewing to get into the medical field. When she was in fifth grade, her grandmother had a stroke and wound up being paralyzed on the left side. A young Frewing essentially became her elder’s second set of hands, putting away blankets on high-to-reach shelves for her wheelchair-bound grandma, among other things.
“I’ve known since I was very young,” Frewing said of being a nurse and pursuing a career in medicine.
Her grandmother had a variety of medications she began taking after her stroke, which sparked her own curiosity.
“We would talk about the medications she was taking. I found that all very interesting,” she said. “I just think the human body is interesting as well.”
Frewing went to St. Isidore’s and then Scotus up until her freshman year, when her family moved to Tarnov. She ended up graduating from Humphrey High School and decided she wanted to continue to pursue her passion.
CHANGE OF PLANS
Frewing had a brief stint at Southeast Community College; her desire to be closer to home resulted in her moving back to the Columbus area in 1993. When she got back, she got a job at the local Walmart, where she ended up meeting her future husband, Stan. They got married Nov. 11, 1995.
Frewing soon worked in some different medical offices before joining the team at CCH as a clinical receptionist in 2005. In the role, she was entrusted to do different tasks, such as drug testing, taking vitals and hearing tests.
But more importantly, she got the chance to pursue her passion for nursing. Blaser, who hired Frewing, was among the many at CCH who encouraged Frewing to not give up on her goal of becoming a nurse.
“When I hired Danielle many years ago as a receptionist, it was not long before myself and many others knew she was destined for an expanded calling in the nursing profession. When Danielle decided to enroll in nursing school, we made every effort possible to accommodate her work schedule with her course schedule and clinical rotations,” Blaser said of Frewing, who earned her associate’s degree in registered nursing (R.N.) from Central Community College-Columbus in 2011 and then her Bachelor of Science in nursing (B.S.N.) from Bellevue University in 2016.
“After graduation, she emerged as a staff nurse and then later was promoted to a department director, where she serves today. Danielle leads a team of occupational health nurses and professionals who serve not only the Columbus community but across the entire state of Nebraska.”
FAMILY & MEDICINE
The Frewings have three boys: 25-year-old Brook, who is a business finance major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; 21-year-old Bennett, who is graduating in May with an associate degree from CCC-Columbus; and 17-year-old Brennan, who attends Scotus.
Although free time is seldom as of late, she enjoys hiking and taking trips to see relatives in Texas and Colorado. She and her family also enjoy attending Nebraska volleyball and baseball games when possible.
Of course more recently she’s been working around the clock for the betterment of the community, relying on her family to hold down the fort while she’s away.
Frewing took over as CCH’s director of occupational health services back in 2013 and has strived to make the most of it. As part of the Incident Command team, Frewing is involved in regular meetings regarding how CCH is preparing and responding to COVID-19 concerns. She’s also one of the nurses who handles CCH’s internal COVID-19 hotline to answer questions and help physicians and staff.
She and others on staff are screening patients and going off-site to screen employees of various businesses, including Vishay, Cargill of Columbus and Schuyler, BD Construction and JE Dunn Construction (the latter is the contractor on CCH’s renovation and expansion project currently underway). That’s all on top of having employer forums to educate employers and keep them informed on the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.
“I’m hopeful that if we have the best case scenario, we will achieve some kind of success with all the work we’ve been doing,” she said, praising CCH for going above and beyond in terms of supplying all sorts of safety equipment and constantly updating plans to ensure the safety of staff and patients. “I feel very safe knowing the hospital is looking out for all of its employees’ best interests. They’re giving us all the tools we need to be successful in performing these screenings.”
She stressed the importance of social distancing and staying at home during this strange period while also finding new ways to stay in touch with loved ones and neighbors. She said it’s even an adjustment for her, noting how her mother who lives less than a mile away won’t be joining her family this year for Easter in an effort for them all to do their part to flatten the curve. It’s tough, she noted, but necessary.
Meanwhile, residents can rest easy knowing Frewing and others will keep working on the frontlines. The pandemic has only further reminded Frewing why she loves what she does.
“I would never trade it for anything. I always liked taking care of people,” she said of nursing. “As far as COVID-19, it has been a tremendous opportunity to work with some great people. I’m hoping all the efforts we’ve put into place are keeping people healthy and safe.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.