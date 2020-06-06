Call of the Wild-in all of us

In a very civilized society today (or is it?) we seem to have become so disconnected from the natural world, we find solace on our phones or computer screen and that can’t be good. It seems the more people care about social media there is less self-reflection and the signs of that are obvious.

Aldo Leopold is known by some as the father of wildlife conservation in this country. He was one of the early leaders of the American wilderness movement. Leopold stated that “Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land. By land is meant all of the things on, over, or in the earth.... The land is one organism. Its parts, like our own parts, compete with each other and co-operate with each other. The competitions are as much a part of the inner workings as the co-operations. You can regulate them--cautiously--but not abolish them”. The wild some of us yearn for.