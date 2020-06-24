Camp in a bag: YMCA CEO surprises kids

“We’re trying to help the kids understand about being responsible citizens and having good manners and caring," Briggs added.

This year, camp in a bag includes camp-like activities like a foxtail ball, a T-shirt and a full-length cartoon Bible.

Garcia said Juanito really liked his “action Bible.” She said it grabs boys' attention and portrays superheroes.

Camp influences people more than some may think, she said, such as giving people an opportunity to learn about God which they don’t always get to do in the home.

“Well, it was probably one of the best experiences as a kid. I mean it was a getaway from home,” Garcia said. “Our home situation wasn’t always the best. It was a breath of fresh air to be with people you look up to.”

Right now, her kids get bored easily and the activities her son does at camp like archery, meeting other kids and canoeing aren’t things they can do at home, she said.

“I think it’s important to keep them busy, and like I said, it gives them something to look forward to because they can’t go in person,” Garcia said. “Just to let them know they’re still there, they haven’t disappeared. Camp will always be there.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

