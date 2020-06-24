Camp in a bag: YMCA CEO surprises kids

Kelly Garcia’s son Juanito ran outside smiling when he saw Columbus Family YMCA CEO Corey Briggs driving up. Briggs delivered "camp in a bag" to area children Monday afternoon following the cancellation of in-person activities.
Garcia went to Y CAN Camp, a YMCA event for kids who don’t have the opportunity to attend camp, when she was a kid. There, she met her best friend and learned lessons that helped her even as an adult, she said. They had just moved back to Columbus and her son was having a hard time making friends before he went to camp last year.
“He just loves Corey,” Garcia said. “When he went to camp, it made him feel more at home. My son, he was really looking forward to it this year.”
The in-person camp will not be held this year due to concerns over COVID-19, which Garcia said her son was sad to hear.
Briggs said the Y encountered issues re-planning the Y CAN camp within a short time frame to meet current Directed Health Measures and social distancing guidelines. By about the end of May or beginning of June, they decided to switch things up.
Columbus Area United Way gave the Y permission to use monies slated for Y CAN and second-grade swimming lessons to fund giving the children "camp in a bag" and life jackets, respectively. They started delivering items late last week.
Life jackets are being delivered at the same time, though they are from the swimming lesson funds rather than the camp program funds. Part of the reason is to provide kids with life jackets was more children spending time at lakes and rivers.
Another part of Briggs' mission is to let students know someone is thinking about them.
“Kids have been cooped up in their houses since about March,” Briggs said. “They’re just giddy because someone cares about them.”
Briggs said he and his wife started the program in the 1990s through the Y for 8-to-11-year-olds, typically. Each year, kids get a T-shirt, a Bible and a meal. YMCA staff provide transportation. The week-long program is free for the kids and funded through donated money, said Briggs, although the last 10 to 11 years it has been funded through the United Way.
“The whole idea of camp is we get the kids doing athletics or activities. We have sportsmanship, the social, the interacting relationship, the spiritual piece where we teach them bible lessons, we give them a free bible. We don’t preach any church, it’s all just straight out of the bible,” he said. “It’s not Methodist, Lutheran, Catholic; it’s open for anybody.”
They also work with the kids on life skills, social skills and school, although they don’t do homework because it’s summer.
“We’re trying to help the kids understand about being responsible citizens and having good manners and caring," Briggs added.
This year, camp in a bag includes camp-like activities like a foxtail ball, a T-shirt and a full-length cartoon Bible.
Garcia said Juanito really liked his “action Bible.” She said it grabs boys' attention and portrays superheroes.
Camp influences people more than some may think, she said, such as giving people an opportunity to learn about God which they don’t always get to do in the home.
“Well, it was probably one of the best experiences as a kid. I mean it was a getaway from home,” Garcia said. “Our home situation wasn’t always the best. It was a breath of fresh air to be with people you look up to.”
Right now, her kids get bored easily and the activities her son does at camp like archery, meeting other kids and canoeing aren’t things they can do at home, she said.
“I think it’s important to keep them busy, and like I said, it gives them something to look forward to because they can’t go in person,” Garcia said. “Just to let them know they’re still there, they haven’t disappeared. Camp will always be there.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
