With a steep increase in need and cost of groceries for the Platte County Food Pantry, Channel 10/11's Can Care-a-Van stop on June 9 could not come at a better time.

The annual food drive intends to gather enough food to fill Nebraska food pantries for a year with nonperishable items.

The van will have a tent attached and several workers available in the Pizza Ranch parking lot, 2266 33rd Ave. in Columbus, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the 35 years Channel 10/11 has held the event, over 5 million pounds of food have been donated. Mallory Connelly, marketing and community services director for 10/11, said they increase their goal every year.

"Last year's total was 206,000 pounds. We're always trying to beat previous years' totals. For Columbus last year it brought in 40,488 pounds," Connelly said.

This year, their goal for the Platte County Food Pantry is 50,000 pounds. The various food pantries 10/11 visits send a list of items they specifically need beforehand.

Jan Berry, director of the Platte County Food Pantry, said this food drive makes things easier for both the pantry and donors because of how simple the process is.

"People can just bring it there, we weight it all, and it gets sorted and put away, it all goes to the local food pantry," Berry said.

The food pantry is in need of canned vegetables, pudding, Jell-O, pancake mix, syrup, juice, tuna, soup, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce or paste, spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese, hamburger helper, laundry detergent, baby formula and hygiene products.

The pantry is also accepting monetary donations, which Berry said help out in a more versatile manner than the food donations.

"If we can get a lot of stuff in, there are items we need, but if someone wants to donate money, it helps us to be able to pick up what we need. That's just easier for everybody," Berry added.

That money does not go as far as it has in the past, Berry said. The cost of some of the pantry's staple items like jelly and canned tuna have gone up as much as 20%.

"Pretty much everything has gone up at the store. Some of our grocers were saying they're looking at shortage this fall," Berry said. "With a shortage and these prices, we may have a hard time keeping up."

Berry went on to say the food pantry has seen an enormous increase in traffic this year, with their numbers for May spiking from 36 families or 101 people in 2021 to 96 families or 276 people in May of 2022.

"We have gone through a ton of food, plus we give out the grocery vouchers, 271 grocery vouchers is a lot of groceries, a lot of money," Berry said.

The effort is sponsored by Black Hills Energy and JBS in Grand Island, which will have workers at the drop-off locations.

The Care-A-Van will also make stops in Sutton, Superior, Aurora, Ainsworth, Ord, Crete, Nebraska City, Neligh, Geneva, Grand Island, York, Beatrice, Lexington and Hastings in its five-day journey across Nebraska.

