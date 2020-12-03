Canceling a tradition: Christmas Dinner called off due to COVID concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic has ruined another area tradition as the 47th annual Columbus Community Christmas Dinner has been canceled this year.
Usually held on Christmas Day at the Federated Church, 2704 15th St. in Columbus, organizers announced the event has been canceled due to difficultly maintaining social distancing standards and concern over virus exposure.
“We decided we couldn’t safely do it,” said organizer Chris Dixon, who added that the Christmas Dinner typically sees around 250 people attend. About 60 volunteers dedicate their time and efforts to the event.
“I kind of feel bad, but most of the people are over 60."
Charles Rogers, who is heavily involved with the planning of the Christmas Dinner, is disappointed to see the event canceled, but said he feels it’s in the best interest of both volunteers and those who receive meals.
“We do have a lot of elderly people who would come because the dinner has always been for people who either have nobody to have dinner with or have no means to have dinner,” Rogers said. “That’s the kind of people we aim to serve. Of course, those people would be the ones most at risk. All of our workers there, too.”
Limited space means people won’t be able to be spaced out, he added.
“A lot of people come there and sit in very close quarters, between 200 to 300 people,” Rogers said. “We just don’t have the space for the 6-foot spacing or anything like that and so we’re just not going to do it.”
The church’s dining hall will often get so full that people coming for the meal will have to wait for seats to open up, he said.
The Christmas Dinner was put together by various community members, not strictly those affiliated with Federated Church, Rogers said.
He and his wife have helped with the event for more than 35 years. Their children have been involved with the Christmas Dinner while growing up and still do as adults, even though some don’t live in the Columbus area.
“… We love it – we always do. I buy the groceries myself, I help cook, I help serve,” Rogers said. “In addition, my whole immediate family would come … All my family has always been involved in this because they were involved when they were young.”
Most importantly, it allows those who in need to get a Christmas meal.
“It’s such a nice event and so rewarding to go and do it. All the people who might not eat otherwise get to enjoy a nice dinner,” Rogers said, adding that he thanks the Federated Church for use of its dining hall and kitchen.
Rogers could also be seen at the Christmas Dinner leading the carols. He has been singing since he was 5-years-old, and his son would join in as well. He’s disappointed to be missing out on that as well.
But, Rogers reiterated that he and other organizers didn’t feel comfortable with the possible risk of COVID exposure to a vulnerable population.
“It’s one of those things that you just don’t want to take that chance,” he said.
