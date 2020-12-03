Canceling a tradition: Christmas Dinner called off due to COVID concerns

“A lot of people come there and sit in very close quarters, between 200 to 300 people,” Rogers said. “We just don’t have the space for the 6-foot spacing or anything like that and so we’re just not going to do it.”

The church’s dining hall will often get so full that people coming for the meal will have to wait for seats to open up, he said.

The Christmas Dinner was put together by various community members, not strictly those affiliated with Federated Church, Rogers said.

He and his wife have helped with the event for more than 35 years. Their children have been involved with the Christmas Dinner while growing up and still do as adults, even though some don’t live in the Columbus area.

“… We love it – we always do. I buy the groceries myself, I help cook, I help serve,” Rogers said. “In addition, my whole immediate family would come … All my family has always been involved in this because they were involved when they were young.”

Most importantly, it allows those who in need to get a Christmas meal.