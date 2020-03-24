Cancellations and nuisance indoor pests

After a warm spell, overwintering insects may become active and accidentally enter the home instead of moving outdoors. Fortunately, the majority of these insects are harmless to people, pets, houseplants, stored products, furnishings and structures.

They can be ignored and will eventually leave or, if needed, use a vacuum to remove them or wipe them up with a damp paper towel and discard it. Insecticides are not recommended indoors for nuisance insects. It is best to discard the vacuum cleaner bag if large numbers of insects are vacuumed, especially lady beetles.

Overwintering insects we might see include lady beetles, cluster flies, and hackberry psyllids. Asian lady beetles and cluster flies tend to be found in attics or upper floors. Hackberry psyllids are often found on sunny windows.

The raised bumps or galls on hackberry leaves are caused by hackberry psyllids. This insect and the leaf galls are not harmful to trees. If you live near hackberry trees and think you have gnats in your home, they are more likely psyllids.

Last fall, psyllids emerged from galls on hackberry leaves and entered buildings. While they are more of a fall nuisance, they may be found in homes during spring. To help keep them out in fall, replace window screens with a smaller size mesh, keep windows close, and outdoors lights turned off.