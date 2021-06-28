 Skip to main content
Car accident occurs on 33rd Avenue and 13th Street
Crews were on scene Monday following an accident at the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 13th Street near the viaduct in Columbus.

Crews were on the scene following the accident. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

