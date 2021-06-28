Car accident occurs on 33rd Avenue and 13th Street

A car accident occurred Monday morning at the intersection on 33rd Avenue and 13th Street in Columbus.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Crews were on the scene following the accident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Andrew Kiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today