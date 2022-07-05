Car and dog wash to benefit Paws and Claws

Later this month, Columbus area residents will have the chance to get their car and dog(s) washed while supporting a local cause.

Legacy Express Wash, 2583 E. Fifth Ave. in Columbus, is holding a “Wash your car, wash your dog!” event on July 16. From 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day, people can get their car washed while from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can get their dog bathed.

A portion of all car wash proceeds will be donated to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Those who bring a donation for Paws and Claws will receive a free wash pass.

“In summer is when our animal numbers increase tremendously and because of that, we tend to run short on our basic needs: food, bleach, cat litter, laundry soap, dish soap. Also with the status of the economy, we worry about receiving fewer donations,” said Deb Potter, executive director of the Platte Valley Humane Society, which does business as Paws and Claws. “We appreciate our community as they always seem to step up. We are trying to raise funds, gather supplies. But also be a public presence and have some fun at the same time.”

Needed supplies are clumping cat litter, kitten food (Purina), kitten milk replacer, wet dog and cat food, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, laundry detergent (HE machine), Clorox bleach, Pine-Sol, vinyl gloves, paper towels, copy paper and stamps.

Other Columbus businesses will also be showing their support at the car and dog wash. Sonic Drive-In will serve limeades from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Broken Mug will provide (a small cup of whipped cream) Pup Cups to attendees’ furry friends.

During kitten season, the period of time during warm months in which cats give birth to their litters, animal shelters like Paws and Claws often get an influx of stray cats and kittens.

With the high number of cats of all ages at the shelter, Paws and Claws is still offering its cat special in which those with an approved application who bring in needed supplies can have their cat adoption fee waived. Donations needed include clumping cat litter, kitten and adult hard food, wet kitten food, bleach and Pine-Sol, liquid hand soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.

“We’ve had a lot of them (cats) come in so far so we would really like to find homes for them,” Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick told the Telegram on June 23. “…We will be posting a list of supplies we desperately need and we would like you to bring in at least three of those items, you would receive a free kitten or cat. Some of the cats may not be spayed or neutered as far as kitties, there would be a $50 deposit for them.”

Once the cat is spayed or neutered, the adopter can choose to be refunded the $50 or donate it to Paws and Claws. It may also be a good time to adopt for those who have been thinking of getting another cat for a while but haven’t yet done it.

“We want to remind you too that you can now have four cats in your home. It was originally three and they upped that to four,” Vetick added. “So anybody who is a really big cat lover, we have all sizes, colors, breeds, males, females. We have a little bit for everyone.”

