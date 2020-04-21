Car chase leads to arrest of two people

Two people were arrested following an extensive car chase Tuesday afternoon that started in Duncan and ended in Columbus.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 1:10 p.m. to Duncan on a report of a Chevy Silverado which had been reported as stolen out of Nance County.
Deputies reportedly saw the vehicle, a gray 2003 Chevy Silverado, traveling towards Columbus on Highway 30, west of Highway 81. The driver, later identified as Alexis Maneely, 22, of Duncan, allegedly refused to pull over for police, Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said. At the intersection of Highways 30 and 81, the vehicle turned north.
Maneely still refused to stop for deputies and continued northbound on Highway 81, the sheriff noted. While arriving at the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 13th Street, the Silverado struck another vehicle.
Maneely was charged with possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. She was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.
A passenger in the stolen vehicle was identified as Torrien Harris, 18, of Lincoln, who was charged with false reporting and had an active Lancaster (County) warrant. Harris was also transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.
The Columbus Police Department assisted at the scene and assisted by covering the accident.
Columbus Rescue responded to the scene, and transported Harris to the Columbus Community Hospital as a precautionary measure. After Harris was released from the hospital, she was taken into custody for the warrant.
The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.
