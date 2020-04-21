Car chase leads to arrest of two people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were arrested following an extensive car chase Tuesday afternoon that started in Duncan and ended in Columbus.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 1:10 p.m. to Duncan on a report of a Chevy Silverado which had been reported as stolen out of Nance County.

Deputies reportedly saw the vehicle, a gray 2003 Chevy Silverado, traveling towards Columbus on Highway 30, west of Highway 81. The driver, later identified as Alexis Maneely, 22, of Duncan, allegedly refused to pull over for police, Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said. At the intersection of Highways 30 and 81, the vehicle turned north.

Maneely still refused to stop for deputies and continued northbound on Highway 81, the sheriff noted. While arriving at the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 13th Street, the Silverado struck another vehicle.

Maneely was charged with possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. She was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.