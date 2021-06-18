Care-A-Van in Columbus sees donations despite heat

Bracing against the hot, windy weather, volunteers from the Platte County Food Pantry and Black Hills Energy gathered donations for Can Care-A-Van held in Columbus Thursday.
A fundraiser held by 10/11 KOLN/KGIN, the event is held in different communities around Columbus to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations for local food pantries. This year’s Can Care-A-Van was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Columbus Pizza Ranch on Thursday.
Combined with a drive held last week, as of noon on Thursday approximately 12,000 pounds of food had been collected so far, volunteers said.
“We've had really generous cash donations. Within a minute four people came in with $100 checks,” said Cec Bartholomew, who has been volunteering for the Platte County Food Pantry for 17 years. “I couldn't even (believe that) I thought, holy smokes.”
Throughout the day, vehicles containing the food donations were taken to the nonprofit, 3020 18th St. Suite #13 in Columbus, to drop off the items and go back for more.
Considering the day’s high temperatures, Bartholomew noted the Columbus community has remained generous with donations.
As of about 1 p.m. on Thursday, seven loads had already been delivered to the pantry, Platte County Food Pantry Director Jan Berry said.
On Tuesday, stops were made in Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete and Ord. On Wednesday, the event was held in Grand Island, York and Geneva with a total of 31,070 pounds of food having been collected in all three communities, according to 10/11’s website.
Earlier this year, the food pantry received 4,954.7 pounds of non-perishable food and $70 in cash donations during a Scouting for Food drive held by the Boy Scouts Petah La Shauro Scouting District.
In addition to Columbus, Can Care-A-Van was also in Nebraska City on Thursday.
Pizza Ranch provided volunteers with food during lunchtime, noted Bartholomew. Three employees from Black Hills Energy, which is a sponsor of the event, lent a hand as well.
It was Berry’s first Can Care-A-Van fundraiser as the food pantry’s director. She took over as director in September 2020.
“It's been a real learning experience but it's been fun, very interesting,” Berry said.
Berry previously worked as manager of the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus for 10 years. Although she had already worked in the nonprofit sector, her new role has taught her more than she expected.
“To find out all the needs and how generous the people in this community are here is just an eye-opener for me,” Berry said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.