Care-A-Van in Columbus sees donations despite heat

On Tuesday, stops were made in Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete and Ord. On Wednesday, the event was held in Grand Island, York and Geneva with a total of 31,070 pounds of food having been collected in all three communities, according to 10/11’s website.

Earlier this year, the food pantry received 4,954.7 pounds of non-perishable food and $70 in cash donations during a Scouting for Food drive held by the Boy Scouts Petah La Shauro Scouting District.

In addition to Columbus, Can Care-A-Van was also in Nebraska City on Thursday.

Pizza Ranch provided volunteers with food during lunchtime, noted Bartholomew. Three employees from Black Hills Energy, which is a sponsor of the event, lent a hand as well.

It was Berry’s first Can Care-A-Van fundraiser as the food pantry’s director. She took over as director in September 2020.

“It's been a real learning experience but it's been fun, very interesting,” Berry said.

Berry previously worked as manager of the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus for 10 years. Although she had already worked in the nonprofit sector, her new role has taught her more than she expected.

“To find out all the needs and how generous the people in this community are here is just an eye-opener for me,” Berry said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.