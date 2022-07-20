Cargill pledges $200K for fieldhouse project

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation recently announced Cargill's $200,000 pledge to support the hospital's fieldhouse project.

Cargill has close ties with the community through its local protein processing facilities in Columbus and Schuyler. Each facility has hundreds of employees who are active in the community.

The fieldhouse's goal is to promote health and wellness in the Columbus area, which aligns with Cargill's foundational value of leading a healthy lifestyle. The new facility will include tennis courts, a football field, a soccer field, volleyball courts, basketball courts and a suspended track for walking and running. Members of Cargill's leadership team say they knew the Columbus Fieldhouse was a project they wanted to support after learning more about it.

"Here in Nebraska and across the globe, Cargill seeks to build healthy and sustainable communities for our colleagues and neighbors to thrive," said Robert Domina, plant manager at Cargill's Columbus protein processing plant. "We're thrilled to support the construction of this new state-of-the-art athletics facility, and we applaud Columbus Community Hospital's work to encourage healthy lifestyles in the community."

The addition of the new state-of-the-art facility further promotes Cargill's values of nourishing people and communities. It also assists the hospital in achieving its mission to improve the health and wellness of the community.

"We are very thankful for Cargill's generous pledge towards the fieldhouse project," said Cori Fullner, executive director of the foundation. "Their support sets the tone for other business leaders to come forward and provide their pledge."

For more information on the Columbus Fieldhouse or how to support the project and other hospital programs through the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, visit columbushosp.org.