Caribbean vibes, food now in Columbus

When anyone walks into Copacabana Bakery and Café, they’ll usually be greeted by its owner and cook Lázaro Hérnandez’s shining grin.

Not long after, they’ll experience Lázaro’s sense of humor and his warm personality as they sit inside his Dominican Republic-Cuban restaurant, 1159 23rd Ave. in Columbus.

Lázaro, who is from Havana, Cuba, said he and his wife, Odalis - who is from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – wanted to create a Caribbean eatery in Columbus. Starting on May 22, the Hérnandez family made that dream possible when they opened Copacabana's doors to the public.

“There’s no place around here that sells Caribbean food. … Columbus is a very, very good city. People are very nice here,” Lázaro said, flashing his smile with two shimmering silver teeth.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday.