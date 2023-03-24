For the past few years, child care has been an ongoing issue among Nebraska's communities, as it impacts not only children and parents, but employers and coworkers.

On March 21, residents from communities across Nebraska convened to listen to and discuss child care with representatives from Nebraska Cares for Kids. Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way, said the organization and the Community and Family Partnership brought the presentation to Columbus just to start conversations and establish some idea of the ins and outs of the current child care system in Nebraska.

Lynn Vollbracht, director of Immanuel Lutheran Child Care Center, said that mostly, she was glad to see people in the community interested and talking about the subject.

"It gives me hope that the conversation has already started," Vollbracht said. "I think it's a good conversation to have not just within the child care profession, it's the businesses and other employers who are now seeing that if they don't have employees with child care, they don't have employees."

In a survey of 500 registered Nebraska voters conducted by the University of Nebraska, 31% of parents of children age 5 and younger had left the workforce because they were unable to find affordable child care or early childhood education. This, Vollbracht said, opens some doors for conversation about flexibility in scheduling and, potentially, in stress programs at places of employ.

"Sometimes parents work different shifts, I think they should have that flexibility for them. I also put a little note about the stress programs, providing them during work time, not taking time away from their family to work on this but have it during work time," Vollbracht said. "(These are) things that, if you don't have children at home, you may not think about."

Joshua Johnson, vice president and chief retail officer at Columbus Bank and Trust Company, said his biggest takeaway from the statistics given was that solutions to the problem can't be short-term and will need to adapt as time goes on.

"Opening one or two centers isn't going to change or solve the issue. There's always going to be a continuously growing issue of child care need and high-level child care," Johnson said. "I think we have to look at it differently, look at it as more of a profession, I think that'll really change things."

One of the key facets of the problem identified by the survey is the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether directly or indirectly. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed indicated they believe things have gotten worse since the pandemic started. Vollbracht agreed, adding that it was a time of revelation for many people in that regard.

"It seems like COVID really opened up a lot of people's eyes on how important it is to have child care," Vollbracht said. "We had to close our doors, as did a lot of people but trying to get things going again has been a struggle.

While the impact was wide, support for future measures is as well. Eighty-three percent of those in cities, 82% in suburbs, 78% in small towns and 77% in rural areas described future measures to ensure quality, available child care as essential or very important. Wide community support, Johnson said, will be the key to future solutions because as the area population grows, so will need.

"As the population continues to rise, the need is not going to go away, we can't just patch it. It needs to be addressed and it's not going to be one or two individuals, it has to be a community-wide effort," Johnson said. "There's a million different things we can try and we have no idea which one's going to be the right one. It's going to be trial-and-error and it's not going to be overnight."