Caring for an aging parent?: How to reduce your risk of caregiving burnout

Stepping into the role of caregiver for your older parent can be very rewarding. It's heartfelt work — but it’s also stressful.

Over time, too much stress can wear anyone down. If the stress becomes overwhelming, you could begin to experience a sense of exhaustion and hopelessness that experts call caregiver burnout. At that point, you can't properly take care of your own health, much less tend to your parent's health and needs.

Am I burned out?

The symptoms of caregiver burnout can include:

Eating too much or too little or drinking or smoking more.

Feeling tired or run down a lot.

Having trouble concentrating.

Feeling irritable or resentful toward your parent.

Neglecting your own needs.

Caregiver stress and burnout can also contribute to mental health problems, like depression, and can even harm your physical health.

Take action

Burnout often happens when caregivers don't take the time to care for their own physical and emotional health. Here are some tips from experts that can help reduce your risk for burnout and make you a better, happier caregiver.

Ask for caregiving help. Other family members or friends may be willing to help with some daily tasks — like driving your parent to medical appointments or running errands.

Nourish your health. Eat a healthy, balanced diet and get enough exercise and sleep. If you can, take your parent on short walks.

Make time for hobbies or other activities you enjoy. Try to unwind and recharge for at least a few minutes each day.

Get relief. Ask a relative or close friend to stay with your parent, or consider using a respite service (such as an adult day center) so you can enjoy a break.

Stay connected. It's important to keep up your friendships. If you can't leave the house, invite a friend over for coffee or lunch.

Join a support group in person or online. Share your feelings with others who may know what you're going through and can offer encouragement and possible solutions to ongoing problems.

Schedule checkups with your doctor. Speak up if you feel sad, hopeless or overwhelmed.

Jody Willison, RN, is the director of Home Health and hospice at Columbus Community Hospital.