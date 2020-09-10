Carlson receives recognition by international magazine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus is now home to a nationally recognized air conditioning and furnace service technician.

Jonathan Carlson, an Air Comfort ProTech, was named July 2020 technician of the month by the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration (ACHR) News magazine. Carlson’s boss and the owner of Air Comfort, Steve Simmons, said that ACHR News is one of the world’s largest heating, air conditioning and refrigeration international trade magazines.

“It’s an international magazine, but this is a national choice,” Simmons said.

The ACHR News hands out awards throughout the year and Simmons said he submits nominees a couple of times annually. In the industry, it’s a big honor to receive one of the ACHR News awards, Simmons noted.

“It’s kind of like being teacher of the year,” Simmons said.

Carlson has been working for Air Comfort for about a year-and-a-half, but he said he has been in the heating and cooling industry for the last six years. Simmons said Carlson has received many five-star customer reviews.

“When they’re mentioned by name, that means you did a really good job,” Simmons said.