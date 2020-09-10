Carlson receives recognition by international magazine

Columbus is now home to a nationally recognized air conditioning and furnace service technician.
Jonathan Carlson, an Air Comfort ProTech, was named July 2020 technician of the month by the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration (ACHR) News magazine. Carlson’s boss and the owner of Air Comfort, Steve Simmons, said that ACHR News is one of the world’s largest heating, air conditioning and refrigeration international trade magazines.
“It’s an international magazine, but this is a national choice,” Simmons said.
The ACHR News hands out awards throughout the year and Simmons said he submits nominees a couple of times annually. In the industry, it’s a big honor to receive one of the ACHR News awards, Simmons noted.
“It’s kind of like being teacher of the year,” Simmons said.
Carlson has been working for Air Comfort for about a year-and-a-half, but he said he has been in the heating and cooling industry for the last six years. Simmons said Carlson has received many five-star customer reviews.
“When they’re mentioned by name, that means you did a really good job,” Simmons said.
Carlson isn’t the first Air Comfort ProTech to receive the award. In January 2019, Russ Miller – a ProTech at the Fremont Air Comfort location – was named tech of the month. Simmons said he only knows of three Nebraskan award recipients.
Carlson said customer service sets a technician apart.
“Giving them the knowledge and explaining how things work and what’s wrong with a situation, to help them be more comfortable,” Carlson said.
Simmons said Air Comfort focuses on hiring workers who are personable and people-oriented.
“Whether it’s a car mechanic, a heating and air condition technician, a plumber or something like that – those people tend to gravitate toward that industry because they’re more comfortable dealing with a thing than a person,” Simmons said.
Simmons said it’s important technicians understand that for customers, the problem is the inconvenience posed by a broken heating or cooling unit.
“The problem is not the fact the air conditioner has a Freon leak. Their problem is, ‘My mom’s here, she just had surgery, what am I going to do?’” Simmons said. “We try and relate on a personal level and address all those things."
With customer service first in mind, Simmons said Air Comfort then focuses on expanding the technical skill sets of its employees.
“We don’t have 50 people working here, so it’s important the more versatile they are,” Simmons said. "Pretty much everybody here that’s not in an assistant role is pretty well cross-trained.”
Simmons said Air Comfort is planning to unveil an in-house training program next week and he is currently working on creating a certification program for its technicians.
“They’ll have expertise at certain levels for everything to get the ProTech certification,” Simmons said. “Not just your more routine stuff, but the more challenging things we run into.”
In addition to seeking out technicians who go above and beyond on the job, Simmons said ACHR News verifies the reputations of the companies behind the nominees. As such, Carlson’s award doesn’t just reflect well on him – it speaks to Air Comfort as a whole.
“We are always looking for other Jonathans,” Simmons said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
