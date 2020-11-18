Carry on the tradition:Thanksgiving Community Banquet adapts to strange times

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will involve volunteers cooking, cutting up bread, mashing potatoes and opening cans of corn, among other things. Early Thursday, everything will be brought together in Styrofoam containers as delivery and curbside orders are prepared.

As for the food itself, it all comes from the generosity of those in and outside of the community. The turkeys are courtesy of Behlen Mfg. Co. and the Raimondo family, Super Saver donated the green beans, corn is supplied by Pizza Ranch, CSS Farms out of Monroe offered the potatoes and Lee’s Refrigeration out of Seward is providing a unit to keep everything fresh and cool.

The gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pies came from anonymous donors, while other individuals that donated gift cards helped cover the cost of celery and onions, among other items.

McDuffee and Longacre stressed there was never really discussion of canceling the banquet, it was just a matter of figuring out how to make it happen. There are families and individuals that can’t afford to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, those who don’t need to make a ton of food, and above all, it helps community morale.

They’re disappointed things won’t be like they have been in the past; however, their spirits are up and they’re optimistic about the future.