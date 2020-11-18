Carry on the tradition:Thanksgiving Community Banquet adapts to strange times

The annual Thanksgiving Community Banquet will be much different than previous installments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still happening.
The holiday function, hosted and put together by 1C Church, The Sanctuary in Columbus, will be a curbside pickup and delivery only event – forgoing the traditional meal gathering inside the church due to the ongoing pandemic.
“My heart is broken that we’re not able to gather,” said Regina McDuffee, co-chair of the banquet committee. “Selfishly, it’s my favorite day of the year. I love serving our community on Thanksgiving."
The free meal will still come with all of the Thanksgiving fixings one can imagine, though. That includes turkey, green bean casserole, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls and a piece of pumpkin pie.
People interested in requesting meals by delivery or pickup can do so by visiting the church’s website, www.1cchurch.com/thanksgiving.html, or calling its office at 402-835-5511. Organizers are asking that to be done by Tuesday, Nov. 24.
“If we’re delivering, we’ll leave the church by 11,” McDuffee said. “By 12:30, everyone should have their meal delivered.”
McDuffee has hand her hands full. She successfully opened her first restaurant, Regina’s Kitchen, earlier this year in downtown Columbus. With that, and trying to figure out the logistics of making the banquet happen in the midst of a pandemic, fellow 1C and banquet committee member Randy Longacre stepped in as co-chair.
“We thought long and hard about how we were going to do it before we made the call to not do anything at the church,” said Longacre, who noted his desire to take on a bigger role with the banquet was about how he could help the church engage the community beyond its building. “Shout out to East-Central (District Health Department). The person I talked to there just provided good insight and factual information that helped us make this decision.
“And I’m glad we made that call, because we’re in this big spike of (COVID-19) cases in Columbus and Platte County.”
Support Local Journalism
Despite the pandemic, McDuffee and Longacre said they’re hoping the meal can serve even more people than the 675 who took advantage of it in 2019. Their goal is at least 700 meals served.
Like always, it takes a community effort to make the banquet a success. There are already some volunteers scheduled to pitch in; however, there is a need for more. Various shifts that typically last about three hours are still available. People can sign up by visiting the church’s website or calling its office.
“Getting more volunteers in the community would be a real blessing,” McDuffee said.
Due to The Broken Mug using 1C’s kitchen space, banquet volunteers will actually be doing their cooking starting Monday at St. Luke’s United Church-Christ, 1072 21st Ave. in Columbus. McDuffee and Longacre expressed their appreciation to Pastor Adam Lassen and St. Luke’s for their help, noting the curbside service will also be offered outside that location to make things easier.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will involve volunteers cooking, cutting up bread, mashing potatoes and opening cans of corn, among other things. Early Thursday, everything will be brought together in Styrofoam containers as delivery and curbside orders are prepared.
As for the food itself, it all comes from the generosity of those in and outside of the community. The turkeys are courtesy of Behlen Mfg. Co. and the Raimondo family, Super Saver donated the green beans, corn is supplied by Pizza Ranch, CSS Farms out of Monroe offered the potatoes and Lee’s Refrigeration out of Seward is providing a unit to keep everything fresh and cool.
The gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pies came from anonymous donors, while other individuals that donated gift cards helped cover the cost of celery and onions, among other items.
McDuffee and Longacre stressed there was never really discussion of canceling the banquet, it was just a matter of figuring out how to make it happen. There are families and individuals that can’t afford to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, those who don’t need to make a ton of food, and above all, it helps community morale.
They’re disappointed things won’t be like they have been in the past; however, their spirits are up and they’re optimistic about the future.
“We’re losing that kind of community feeling you have because we can’t gather, but hopefully, a year from now we’re looking back at this and saying, ‘We’re in person and just enjoying so much being back together again,’” Longacre said. “It’s an incredibly important part of our mission to carry on with this meal. This is about serving the community, and serving the community is a privilege, so we’re glad to be part of it.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.