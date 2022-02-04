CASA Connection looking for volunteers

With New Year's resolutions still on the front of many people's minds, CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties is asking for help in its own way -- the need for volunteers, especially those who are bilingual.

“We desperately need bilingual volunteers because we’ve had a couple of cases that we can’t really work with because the families spoke no English,” CASA Connection Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl said. “It was hard to find an interpreter all the time.”

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a nonprofit organization that provides court-appointed volunteer advocacy ensuring that each child who experiences neglect or abuse can be safe and have a permanent home.

The need also comes from a few current volunteers having cases close and deciding to take a break before coming back to help, Rosendahl said. She added this is typical as CASA Connection encourages them to have time off so they don’t experience burnout.

Rosendahl said CASA Connection doesn’t have an exact quota of volunteers needed.

“We will take as many as we can get because we’re always afraid that we’re going to get a case that would be perfect for a volunteer to take and then we don’t have one to fill it,” Rosendahl said. “… Right now, it’s been quiet but we know that’s not to last.”

She added the nonprofit is also encouraging more men to apply.

For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer, call the nonprofit at 402-563-4944.

After the application process, volunteers will go through a training process before being sworn in by a county judge. They will then have their first case where they visit the child at least once a month and identify their needs and wants, Rosendahl said.

Being a volunteer can be a rewarding experience, Rosendahl said, as they make a big impact on the child’s life. Helpers attend court hearings and other meetings as well as contact teachers to see how their kid is doing in school.

Volunteers also write reports that the court will use to help determine what’s best for the child.

“The courts take our CASA reports very seriously,” Rosendahl said. “(It’s) because our volunteers are exactly that. They’re not getting paid to do this. They’re only doing this to make sure these children have good lives.”

This will happen until there is permanency in the child's situation, which can be adoption, guardianship or reunification, Rosendahl said.

Although helping these kids can be enriching, CASA Connection Executive Director Susan Jarecki said being a volunteer isn’t for everyone.

“Our volunteers experience a lot of ups and downs as we work a case,” she said. “Volunteers need to be open-minded, resilient and well prepared for the situations they will face when working an abuse case. CASA Connection staff will support the advocates as much as possible, but the volunteers need to practice self-care also.”

A fair share of volunteers have walked through CASA Connection’s doors for three decades now. This year marks the nonprofit’s 30th year in the area.

“I am so honored to be a part of CASA Connection as this milestone is hit,” Jarecki said. “There have been many past and present volunteers, board members and staff that worked very hard to build this program to what it is today and I look forward to growing it even more in the future.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.