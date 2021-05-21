CASA Connection loves its volunteers

Susie and I understand that becoming a CASA volunteer means you want to really make a difference in the life of a child in Platte/Colfax counties. It means having a big heart willing to give your time and part of your heart to children who need someone like you to listen to them, be there for them and to advocate, speak up and be their voice while they are in the foster care system. Our volunteers are just regular members of the community, like you, with no special background or experience in the foster care or child welfare system; CASA Connection staff trains our volunteers to be able to work with the children, families and professionals they will work with when they accept a case involving a child or group of siblings who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect at the hands of their caregivers and put into foster care. We also provide support, guidance to these volunteers. CASA Connection is fortunate to be members of the Nebraska CASA Association as well as the National CASA Association.