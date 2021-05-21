CASA Connection loves its volunteers

I have to admit to something: I LOVE my job! I also adore the people that I am fortunate to be able to work with: My supervisor, Susie Jarecki, our great Board directors but especially our AWESOME group of volunteers!
Susie and I understand that becoming a CASA volunteer means you want to really make a difference in the life of a child in Platte/Colfax counties. It means having a big heart willing to give your time and part of your heart to children who need someone like you to listen to them, be there for them and to advocate, speak up and be their voice while they are in the foster care system. Our volunteers are just regular members of the community, like you, with no special background or experience in the foster care or child welfare system; CASA Connection staff trains our volunteers to be able to work with the children, families and professionals they will work with when they accept a case involving a child or group of siblings who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect at the hands of their caregivers and put into foster care. We also provide support, guidance to these volunteers. CASA Connection is fortunate to be members of the Nebraska CASA Association as well as the National CASA Association.
CASA Connection serves Colfax and Platte counties. It supports more than 28 highly trained CASA volunteers in their service to children, youth and their families. National CASA serves more young people in the child welfare system than any other national organization. In Colfax and Platte counties, CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of children before the court as a result of allegations of abuse or neglect. These children range in age from birth through the age of emancipation.
Our volunteers are people from all walks of life who have been rigorously screened and trained extensively by their local program. Each volunteer receives more than 30 hours of training before they work with a child. This training is done around the volunteers’ schedules and since the pandemic hit virtual training with a facilitator, has been utilized. Volunteers receive ongoing support to help them advocate effectively on a child’s behalf.
Since 2010, CASA volunteers from across the country have donated nearly 60 million hours advocating on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. A CASA volunteer, appointed by a judge, provides the court with the comprehensive and objective information the court needs to make the most well-informed decisions and help ensure positive outcomes for children and youth. These individuals not only advocate for children within the court and child welfare systems, but also form relationships with them that last for years. CASA volunteers take the time to get to know the child at the heart of each case. They also work in partnership with legal and child welfare professionals, educators and service providers to ensure that the child has what he or she needs to heal and thrive. A number of young people who age out of the foster care system will maintain a relationship with their CASA volunteer into adulthood. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA Connection volunteers have remained committed to providing best-interest advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
On any given day, there are nearly 424,000 children in foster care in the United States. A child in foster care, on average, will move into multiple homes and attend multiple schools. All this chaos and inconsistency has long-term effects. Children and youth who have spent time in the foster care system are more likely to face incarceration, homelessness and unemployment. They are less likely to graduate high school and more likely to be victims of human trafficking. However, with the support of a caring and consistent adult like a CASA volunteer, these young people can press on and embrace their inner resilience and strength. A child in foster care may have faced physical, psychological and/or emotional trauma only to endure long periods of uncertainty in the system as they wait to go home, be adopted or simply see what happens next. However, having a caring, consistent adult—someone who listens, checks in and puts the child’s best interests before all others’ — can make all the difference.
CASA Connection is seeking new volunteers in Colfax and Platte counties. To learn more about volunteering with CASA Connection visit our website: www.casaconnectionne.com, call (402)563-4944 or email: casacoord@gmail.com. You really will make a difference in the life of a child and you may even change your life as well.