CASA Connection seeking more volunteers

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! I’m sure you don’t get too many letters from women my age or grown women admitting that they believe in you. I believe in you. I have to since in my family if you don’t believe in Santa you only get socks. Not that I don’t like getting socks, but I have some things on my wish list that I’m hoping you can help me with this year, even more than a leather jacket I’ve looked at.

Santa: I have been very good this year, I promise. You know that I work for CASA Connection - the Court Appointed Special Advocate organization that serves Platte, Colfax and Nance counties here in Nebraska. You also know I love my job. Our program recruits, trains and supports volunteers in our community to advocate for them after they have been removed from their homes due to abuse/neglect at the hands of their caregivers. This year we have been very busy at our office. There are so many children that need someone willing to speak up and advocate for them, to be ONE adult they know will be there consistently just for them. The children we work with really form bonds with our volunteers and our volunteers love their “CASA kiddos” and are willing to stand up and speak for what is best for the children so they don’t get lost in the foster care system and are able to get whatever the child needs such as extra tutoring at school or even therapy or even seemingly simple things such as diapers and car seats for an infant who was placed in a foster home that wasn’t quite all ready.

Santa - this brings me to what I would REALLY LIKE for Christmas. I would like to have more adults in Platte and Colfax counties contact me at CASA Connection to learn how they could become advocates for children. We are always in need of adults at least 21 years old to volunteer with us. If you could also let those adults know that it’s really not as hard as they may think and we provide all the training and support they need or want. Plus, they get to visit with children at least once a month. During those visits they may get to play video games with a young boy who likes to talk while he’s figuring out Mario & Luigi’s next moves or a young girl who gets out the crayons and coloring books every time her CASA advocate comes so she can send a new picture home with the advocate. I would be really happy to talk to anyone who wants to learn more about how to get involved. They can visit our website: www.casaconnectionne.com or email me at casacoord@gmail.com. The more volunteers we get the merrier as it means being able to have CASA volunteers on more cases that we have referred to us by the courts.

Here is my final big wish from you Santa Claus: will you please remember all the children who need some fun surprises and hope? We know that children around the world need to have some fun, some happiness, some light and laughter. They deserve some of your magic, Jolly St. Nicholas.

Now about that jacket - can you get a message to my husband about it? Merry Christmas Santa and a VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR!

~ Your friend, Lisa Rosendahl of CASA Connection

Lisa Rosendahl is the outreach coordinator for CASA Connection.