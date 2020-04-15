CASA still functioning in wake of COVID-19, in need of volunteers

Rosendahl, who handles the training and continuing education of volunteers, said she has moved new volunteer training to completely online.

Typically an eight-week course, the most recent round of training, which originally started the first week of March, was temporarily postponed until new technology could be utilized.

Rosendahl received resources from the CASA national chapter to help her in this process. Her first online training class took place earlier this week.

“I’m happy with how well it worked out,” she said, noting that they have been lucky that COVID-19 is taking place during a time of technological development.

One major adjustment, though, has been transferring the hands-on activities into an internet-friendly component. For example, watching documentaries about child abuse on Netflix has been one way Rosendahl is getting volunteers to fulfill their continuing education requirement.

“The new volunteer training has been interesting,” Rosendahl said. “It’s been a challenge.

“We’re trying to keep connected and positive.”