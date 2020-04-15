CASA still functioning in wake of COVID-19, in need of volunteers

Although its annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival fundraiser originally set for Friday at Henry on 11th has been canceled due to COVID-19, CASA Connection of Colfax and Platte Counties is still dedicated to helping children affected by adversity.
The nonprofit's Columbus office is closed, but Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Executive Director Susie Jarecki noted that she and Outreach Coordinator Lisa Rosendahl can still be reached via phone and email.
“I still have to run into the office once or twice a week,” Jarecki said.
“We’re doing it kind of like the school is,” she said, noting the majority of communications taking place via internet chat or phone.
CASA volunteers are required to visit with the children at least once a month. In-person visits were recommended before the appearance of COVID-19; now, volunteers check on their cases through video chat or regular phone calls, according to Jarecki.
“We’re doing the best we can for the kids,” she added.
Those involved with cases that may require a face-to-face meeting must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
The majority of court cases have been delayed to limit potential exposure to the virus.
“CASA is staying out of court cases for now,” Jarecki added, except in the instance of an emergency.
Rosendahl, who handles the training and continuing education of volunteers, said she has moved new volunteer training to completely online.
Typically an eight-week course, the most recent round of training, which originally started the first week of March, was temporarily postponed until new technology could be utilized.
Rosendahl received resources from the CASA national chapter to help her in this process. Her first online training class took place earlier this week.
“I’m happy with how well it worked out,” she said, noting that they have been lucky that COVID-19 is taking place during a time of technological development.
One major adjustment, though, has been transferring the hands-on activities into an internet-friendly component. For example, watching documentaries about child abuse on Netflix has been one way Rosendahl is getting volunteers to fulfill their continuing education requirement.
“The new volunteer training has been interesting,” Rosendahl said. “It’s been a challenge.
“We’re trying to keep connected and positive.”
Rosendahl noted that children who may be exposed to domestic issues will need help more than ever once COVID-19 settles down. Schools are one place where symptoms of abuse can be recognized and reported, she said. There’s the potential of these cases spiking once things go back to normal as children will be spending more time at home – and in potentially abusive environments.
“Just because this is going on (the virus), doesn’t mean we don’t need volunteers,” Rosendahl said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
