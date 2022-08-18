Casino's very first steps: Special use permit issued for casino's temporary use of ag park

With the incoming Harrah's casino in the western part of Columbus and recent legalization of gambling in Nebraska, a lot of questions come with the casino moving into the area.

Some of those questions and concerns were raised at the Aug. 15 Columbus City Council meeting.

One item on the agenda was related to granting a special use permit for the casino and Caesars Entertainment. This permit would allow for the potential utilization of Ag Park as a temporary facility while the casino is constructed on the former Wishbones property, should the parties reach an agreement.

During the public comment for this topic, Columbus resident Barb Cave brought forth topics of consideration for the council to consider. Cave was primarily concerned about the length of time for which the permit would stand, considering the cemeteries around Ag Park.

"If you've gone to other casinos, if you're a gambler, if you're not you may not have seen it, but you will have people possibly sleeping in the cemeteries, leaving their trash in the cemeteries," Cave said. "There's some concerns that could take place."

Cave also mentioned that residential home values in the close proximity of a casino drop in value over time, and that there was no definite time frame on how long the space would be used.

"Residential values typically go down 4-10% in the area of a casino and if we tie up Ag Park for 12, 24, 36 months that takes away other activities for our community," Cave said.

A key factor in the decision, though, is the fact that it only grants Caesars the ability to temporarily stay at Ag Park should the Platte County Ag Society decide they want them to. In addition, City Attorney Neal Valorz added that the permit has a two-year sunset period built in.

The Ag Society and Caesars have yet to discuss plans beyond the permit being granted, according to Ag Society Board Member Cathy Johnson.

"A lease was sent to the board from Caesars and no action has been taken on that. It would just be to bring them temporarily to Ag Park until they could set up at Wishbones," Johnson said.

As for events at Ag Park, there are no plans to alter or cancel any events for the foreseeable future, in particular the Platte County Fair, which was a point of concern at the council meeting.

Mike Cielocha, with the Platte County Ag Society, said the fair will still occur but may be different depending on Caesars' use of the building, however that conversation is also yet to happen.

"That hasn't been approved yet either, so it could look exactly like it did last year if nothing moves forward," Cielocha said. "It would be speculation at this point."

In regards to Cave's concerns regarding the cemeteries, Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said the police will do what they can in that area, including patrolling the two cemeteries, as they always have.

With Ag Park being outside of police jurisdiction, Sherer added, Caesars and the police have an agreement on how they will handle issues in the Ag Park building and grounds.

The vote itself was based around whether or not the Ag Park area could be temporarily re-zoned, thus allowing discussion between involved parties for a temporary casino. The permit was approved 6-2 and the Platte County Ag Society and Caesars will continue discussions at a later time.