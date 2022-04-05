Catch-22: Low unemployment and too many job openings

As of February 2022, Nebraska is tied with Utah for the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.1%, according to the Department of Labor. This being the case, Nebraska businesses are still desperate for help.

Many businesses in Nebraska have “help wanted” or “now hiring" emblazoned across their door. Some have had to alter their staffing and hours because they just don’t have the manpower consistently to offer the hours they once did.

Jessica Slama, branch manager at Essential Personnel, said for the companies she works with, a lot of applicants base their decision on company skillset. If they feel they don't have the right skills, they may skip the position, be it under or over-qualified.

“A lot of people are lacking the qualifications for those higher level positions. We’re seeing a lot of employers take time to give people an opportunity to gain that experience and learn from the foundation up,” Slama said.

Another minor reason was a rise in early retirement or taking time to take care of their families, Slama said.

“We’re seeing a lot of people taking time off for those reasons and seeing a lot of people coming back from retirement to work part time,” Slama said.

The last factor they have noticed is company culture. Compared to past years, more applicants are searching for jobs where they fit, not just places they can make money.

“We’re seeing a lot of people leave companies or opportunities in Columbus because they are running weekend hours or they can’t get off to go to a kid’s football game,” Slama said. “It’s not so much wages anymore, it’s their treatment of their employees.”

The Department of Labor has not published any statistics to support or refute these claims, as the data is only from February unemployment numbers. Slama said they are still trying to navigate this issue themselves.

“We’re not really sure why we’re seeing that gap. What we’re doing to merge or close that gap is increasing our reach to people through our marketing strategy and education as to what agencies and recruiting firms are,” Slama said.

Tina Classen, general manager at Dairy Queen, said one of the biggest competitive factors in the hiring race for Dairy Queen is salary.

“Everybody is kind of in competition trying to find help and it’s who can pay the best,” Classen said. “Then you have to raise prices, and at some point you have to draw the line, otherwise you’re hurting your customers.”

A more minor thing she has noticed is schedule flexibility. Many of those who do apply for the open positions want to work a specific shift and, if she had the people to cover other hours, she would accommodate them, she said.

“With me, I figure if I’ve got enough people I can work with people’s schedules. Everybody wants the Monday through Friday jobs,” Classen said.

Meanwhile, Alison Baker, general manager at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, said they’ve had issues with people showing interest, then skipping on their interviews or first shifts.

“The biggest thing is people just don’t show up for their interviews,” Baker said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0