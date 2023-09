Court Little Flower 988 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Welcome Back Potluck Dinner will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, (Note the date change from the annual program book.) at the St. Bonaventure Church Parish Center.

The evening starts at 6:30 p.m. with the meal, followed by a brief business meeting. Members are asked to bring their favorite food to share, a prospective member and their program book.

Per the program book, the court is not providing meat for this event.